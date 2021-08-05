Detroit officer who punched man in Greektown suspended; investigation includes supervisors

Aug. 5—Detroit — The Detroit police officer who was captured on video last week punching a man in Greektown has been suspended during an internal investigation, police officials confirmed Thursday.

The probe into how police handled the events of Aug. 1 also includes two supervisors who reportedly violated multiple policies at the scene, according to a Detroit police source.

None of the officers at the scene — including a sergeant and a lieutenant — filled out use-of-force reports until the next day in violation of department regulations that require notification before the end of the shift, the source said.

The two supervisors also are being investigated for not placing the man under arrest after force was used and for not offering first aid to the man, according to the police source.

Detroit police Second Deputy Chief Rudy Harper confirmed the officer involved in the videotaped incident is suspended. The suspension is expected to be announced at Thursday's 3 p.m. Detroit Board of Police Commissioners meeting.

The police source said the man struck by the officer had been aggressive with officers earlier and police are reviewing a separate video showing that interaction.

The Sunday incident also is the subject of a pending federal lawsuit, said Southfield attorney Johnny Hawkins, who claims two other men were also assaulted outside Fishbone's restaurant while celebrating an upcoming wedding.

"There was a crowd of younger people who the police were having problems with, and the crowd moved to where my clients were enjoying themselves peacefully," said Hawkins, who has scheduled a 2 p.m. press conference.

"My clients were not part of that younger crowd; one of them is 34, and the other two are 37 years old," he said. "They were just at the wrong place at the wrong time. The police were trying to deal with the young people, and my guys asked what was happening, and that started it."

Hawkins, who said a lawsuit will be filed within 30 days and seek more than $75,000 in damages, said his clients suffered "head injuries, bruises — it was bad."

Hawkins said his clients met with Detroit police internal affairs investigators earlier this week.

"They were very sympathetic and cooperative," Hawkins said of the internal investigators. "They said they had video of all three of the assaults, both from body cam and Green Light (high definition camera feeds). I don't have a copy yet, but I should have one soon."

The police source told The News that internal affairs is investigating one assault, not three.

A 45-second video clip of the incident was posted Sunday on Reddit, titled "Detroit pigs handing out the brain damage." It appears to show an officer clad in the olive-and-black uniform of a "30 Series" special operations unit punching a man in the face.

The officer who threw the punch then approaches the man, flanked by four other officers, as someone yells off-camera, "Y'all ain't have to do that, dog."

Police have stepped up patrols in Greektown this summer to quell rowdiness and other problems, officials said. It marked the third time in four years that extra police patrols were ordered because of violence in the popular nightspot.

Some people involved in the incidents were given citations for disorderly conduct, the police source said.

