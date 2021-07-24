Detroit officer suspended, second faces discipline after filmed fleeing shooting

Jul. 24—Detroit — Interim Detroit Police Chief James White said Friday that one officer is suspended and a second will face discipline once off medical leave after the two were filmed fleeing a shooting.

In the June 30 incident, first reported by Deadline Detroit, a man was shot with a long gun, in view of the Detroit officers. The officers then allegedly fled instead of trying to stop and arrest the shooter.

White, during a Friday press conference at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters, said the officers did return to the scene after the shooting and rendered aid, but said he was "concerned by what he saw" on the footage.

"I'm not going to adjudicate the case publicly," White told reporters. "But I do have some serious police concerns about what we saw."

"If there's any good news," White added, "it's that this was caught on the video review, which means our processes are working. It was brought to my attention by a deputy chief from a video review."

While one officer is on medical leave, and their discipline won't be handled until they return, White said "I did see enough in one officer to make an immediate decision to suspend."

That officer is on administrative leave, with pay, as the incident is investigated. White declined to release the names of the officers involved as well as the footage. Other details about the shooting weren't immediately released.

"What was the state of mind of the officers?" White asked, sharing aloud some of the questions that will be put to the officers. "What did they think they were doing? What went into their thinking?"

White also used Friday's media briefing as an opportunity to seek out tips in connection with a Thursday shooting on the city's west side that has police seeking multiple suspects and left an 18-year-old woman dead.

Tikiya Allen, White said, was "caught in the crossfire" and "not the intended target" of the gunfire that killed her.

Story continues

"Beautiful young girl, riding up the street in a bicycle — as anyone should be able to do safely," White said. "She was just a kid."

The shooting took place about 4:30 p.m., at Pingree and Linwood on Detroit's west side. A male victim was also shot. His injuries are expected to be non-life threatening, police said.

White said police are seeking "three to four" suspects, though no specific descriptions were offered. Police are also seeking information about a bright red Ford Taurus, which police believe is a custom paint job.

"Somebody knows who these people are," White said.