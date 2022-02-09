Detroit officials eye minimum wage increase to $15 for city employees

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan speaks about a plan to increase City of Detroit employee wages to a minimum of $15 at the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters in Detroit on Feb. 9, 2022.

Detroit officials unveiled a proposal to raise the minimum wage for city employees to $15 per hour beginning as early as the summer, Mayor Mike Duggan announced Wednesday.

Officials anticipate the wage increase to go into effect on July 1 for any position with a starting salary that is less than $15 per hour. Councilwoman Latisha Johnson, who represents District 4, is proposing an "Employee Minimum Wage" resolution, which would affect 270 current government employees. The proposal would require approval from the City Council and the unions that are representing government employees, to amend collective bargaining agreements.

Detroit Councilmember Latisha Johnson speaks about a plan to increase City of Detroit employee wages to a minimum of $15 at the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters in Detroit on Feb. 9, 2022.

“For the past several years, we have been looking at every job classification in the city and working with our unions to increase pay every time we’ve had a chance,” Duggan said. “The good news is that the vast majority of city employees already earn more than $15 per hour. Now, because the city is in a position where we can sustain the additional cost of making sure every employee of the city of Detroit is earning a living wage from the moment they are hired.”

The new standard would require changes to Detroit's so-called master pay schedule, which sets the salary for all positions using the city's general fund, according to the city.

“Better wages will uplift families, enable the city to attract and retain better workers, and stimulate the local economy. It’s a win for us all. That’s why I am honored that Mayor Duggan asked me to sponsor the $15 minimum wage for City of Detroit employees," Johnson said.

The wage increase would cost the city $1.3 million a year. But Detroit's Chief Financial Officer Jay Rising assured the mayor that the city is doing "well enough financially" to afford it in time for the new fiscal year, Duggan said.

City of Detroit Chief Operating Officer Hakim Berry listens to a plan to increase City of Detroit employee wages to a minimum of $15 at the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters in Detroit on Feb. 9, 2022.

"Coming out of bankruptcy, we had well over 1,000 employees making less than $15 an hour and we could not raise their pay without triggering the Financial Review Commission coming back in and taking over our operations," Duggan said.

The proposal is expected to be brought before City Council's internal operations committee within a few weeks, Johnson added.

“This amount is a small price to pay for the many benefits that will accrue to our community," Johnson said, who serves as the chair of the committee.

According to the city, there are 57 job classifications in which new employees earn less than $15 per hour.

Positions expected to receive raises include 59 recreation and play leaders, 58 administrative staff, 23 nonemergency phone operators at the Detroit Police Department, 20 traffic control officers, 18 parking attendants and 15 lifeguards.

City Council President Mary Sheffield also supports the plan.

Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield speaks about a plan to increase City of Detroit employee wages to a minimum of $15 at the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters in Detroit on Feb. 9, 2022.

"As an advocate for our city employees, it is important that they are compensated for their dedicated service in reflection of a constantly inflating economy. It is necessary that their wages is adjusted so they are able to care for their household with respect to the current cost of living," Sheffield said.

The proposal would not apply to non-general fund departments, such as the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department, which is funded through the revenue from its services, according to the city.

