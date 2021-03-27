Detroit parents charged in nonfatal shooting of 3-year-old son

Mar. 27—DETROIT — Detroit parents were charged Saturday in the nonfatal shooting of their 3-year-old son on March 9, the county prosecutor's office said.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Anthony Smith, 32, with second-degree child abuse, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm. Tenisha Christian, 39, has also been charged with felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm.

The incident occurred at 2:50 p.m. March 9 when Detroit police were called to a home on the 19100 block of Omira Street in response to a gunshot wound of a child.

When they arrived, officers found the 3-year-old boy with a wound on his left arm. Medics transported the child to a local hospital.

It is alleged that the child picked up an unsecured handgun in the home and shot himself in the arm, Worthy said.

"This case came to our office on the same day as another child shooting case, as a result of unsafe storage of a weapon," Worthy stated in a press release. "Way too many innocent, very young children have easy access to these deadly weapons and this situation usually ends up with a seriously injured or fatally wounded child. I do not understand why the adults cannot safely store their firearms."

The couple is expected to be arraigned at 11 a.m. Saturday in 34th District Court.