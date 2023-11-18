Detroit to pay $5M in settlement for cop who blew red light, killing prominent lawyer

In a historic wrongful death case involving a police officer, a judge on Friday approved a $5 million settlement against the City of Detroit and a former cop who killed a prominent attorney in a 2021 crash after blowing a red light with sirens and emergency lights blaring.

The settlement marks the first time in Michigan that a police officer has been successfully sued in civil court and criminally charged for killing a person after driving through a red light at high speeds during an emergency run, according attorney Arnold Reed, who represented the victim's estate.

The victim was Clifford Woodwards II, a well-known local attorney and media personality who was killed in 2021 after police struck his sedan at 1 a.m. while trying to catch robbery suspects. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Woodwards' daughter Melissa Connelly, who will receive the settlement.

Officer's driving record was problematic

Reed would eventually learn that the officer behind the wheel that night had a checkered past.

"We discovered some astonishing information about this police officer," Reed told the Free Press Friday. "Before she got on the force, she lost her license twice. A year before she killed Cliff she ran a red light and hit someone else. There’s no way that she should have had a badge or been behind the wheel of a car."

Attorney Clifford Woodwards II poses in this undated photo with his daughter, Melissa Connelly, who won a $5 million lawsuit settlement on Nov. 17, 2023 over her father's 2021 death. He was killed after a police officer struck his car while pursuing robbery suspects.

The now-former officer, Teaira Iris Funderburg, also had been disciplined for marijuana use, and failed the emergency driving test in the academy, Reed said, noting that while the case is over, the "mental scars will never heal."

"There are no clear winners here," Reed said. "A great man is gone. And a former cop will live the rest of her life knowing that she unjustifiably killed a man."

Funderburg was charged with involuntary manslaughter but cut a deal and pleaded guilty to willful neglect of duty. She received probation, and is prohibited from ever being a police officer again. She could not be reached for comment.

The City of Detroit did not comment on the lawsuit settlement, though at the time of the crash, then-Police Chief James Craig expressed concern about the officer's actions.

"What we've learned is that much about this is troubling. One, the speed is troubling," Craig said at the time.

According to police, Woodwards was killed after a marked police SUV exited a freeway and collided with the lawyer's sedan on West Chicago. The officers, who were called as backup to catch robbery suspects, did not see Woodwards' vehicle because the officer's vision was obstructed by a bridge, police said at the time.

'One bad apple'

The officers were traveling at about 59 mph when they exited the freeway, then slowed down to about 47 mph as they ran a red light and collided with Woodwards, who was traveling about 32 mph.

Under state law, police are allowed to drive more aggressively in emergency situations when using sirens and lights — as long as they exercise caution when approaching intersections and are in control of the vehicle.

"It appears in this case, that didn't happen," Craig said at the time. "So, I have some deep concerns."

Reed stressed that despite this case, he respects law enforcement and is not "trying to indict the police."

"God, they have a hard job. Every day they get up and they don’t know if they’re going to make it back home, and I respect that," Reed said. "In this situation however — this is isolated. This is one bad apple ... She's not representative of the department."

According to Reed, the $5 million settlement, which Wayne County Circuit Judge Leslie Kim Smith approved Friday morning, has already been paid.

Tresa Baldas: tbaldas@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit pays $5 million for cop who blew red light, killing a lawyer