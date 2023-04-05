Detroit police: 58-year-old man mauled to death by 2 stray pit bulls

A 58-year-old man was fatally mauled by two stray pit bulls in southwest Detroit on Tuesday, while another man managed to escape, according to police.

The incident took place around 12:40 p.m. in a building along the 5400 block of West Fort Street, said Detroit Corporal Dan Donakowski. Detroit police responded to the scene and found the 58-year-old man dead from his wounds inside the building around 1:30 p.m.

"There was another person along with him that did not get attacked," Donakowski said. "I don't know if he was actually at the scene at the time that the male was attacked, but he was near the location."

It is uncertain whether the two men were trying to feed or assist the dogs before they attacked, he said. The stray pit bulls were taken in by Detroit's Animal Control and an investigation is ongoing.

Donakowski said Detroit police do not plan on releasing the deceased man's identity at this time.

