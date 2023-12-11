Detroit police arrest person of interest in Samantha Woll stabbing death

Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll was found murdered outside of her home on Saturday, Oct. 21.

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect arrested by Detroit Police for the murder of Samantha Woll police sources confirm with FOX 2.

This is the second person arrested in the case. The first one was eventually released without being charged.

"DPD can confirm that a person of interest has been taken into custody in furtherance of the investigation into the murder of Samantha Woll. In an effort to ensure the integrity of this ongoing investigation, no further details will be released at this time," a statement from police read in part.

40-year-old Samantha Woll was the board president at Isaac Agree Downtown and also worked as the Deputy District Director for Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

Woll was found deceased outside her home in the 1300 block of Joliet Place on Oct. 21.