Detroit Police arrest suspect who allegedly stabbed 2 people on Sunday

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department arrested a man involved in two separate stabbing incidents on Sunday.

A safety alert was put out by DPD around 3 p.m.

"Avoid contact with unknown individuals while police investigate. Officers are actively searching for the suspect," says DPD.

Around 11:30 a.m., a man in his 60s was stabbed multiple times in the 9000 block of Dexter. He is currently in critical condition at a local hospital.

A second stabbing occurred around 12:40 p.m. in the area of Grand River and Clarendon. A man in his 60s was stabbed and is in stable condition at a local hospital, according to DPD.

