Detroit police chief demands change after officer's death: 'It's all of our problem'

Detroit Police Chief James E. White provides an update regarding the officer that was killed in the line of duty at the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters in Detroit on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Police Chief James White called on the justice system, lawmakers, and the public to help end gun violence and bring justice for the death of Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts, who he said was ambushed by a "murderer."

"It's getting old hearing what everyone is going to do," a frustrated White said, reiterating his praise for Courts, 40, and his partner and declaring that the force was "devastated but not defeated."

Flanked by the department's top brass at police headquarters on Thursday, White said he didn't have the words to console Courts' family and described a shootout in which a 19-year-old man took aim at police, shooting out his apartment window to do so.

White said that the suspect used an assault-style weapon that was recently purchased, and said that he believed that the suspect intended to die by aiming at the officers and forcing them to return fire.

The suspect, whose name is expected to be released later Thursday, also was fatally shot. The chief added that his understanding was that the suspect had a pending arrest warrant but couldn't confirm it.

"It's all of our problem," White said of violent shootings, calling the recent death of one of his officers heartbreaking and he underscored that shootings are not a Detroit problem, but a problem in many towns and communities, including small ones.

Over and over again, White called Courts a hero.

White criticized penalties that he suggested were perhaps too lenient and called for criminals to be held accountable. He also offered his view that people don't need assault-style weapons.

The suspect, the chief said, used a Draco semi-automatic pistol, hitting Courts.

A timeline of the events and a photo of the weapon used by the suspect: a Draco 7.62 semiautomatic pistol was shown, during a press conference regarding the officer that was killed in the line of duty at the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters in Detroit on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

His partner, White said, heroically tried to save him, turning her back to the armed suspect. Courts was quickly rushed to Sinai-Grace Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Even as Detroit officers are grieving, they are still serving the public; and at Wednesday's gunfight, after giving medical aid to the officer, they turned to the man who shot at them and also tried to save his life.

White said that the public owes the officers — who put their lives on the line during a time of tremendous scrutiny, a debt of gratitude — and they deserve to be supported by the courts and legislators.

Throughout the day, Detroiters — and folks from other cities — mourned Courts' death and praised him as a hero who sacrificed his life in the line of duty. Officials offered prayers and condolences to his family and law enforcement colleagues.

Some added that in addition to being a tragedy, the 7:30 p.m. shooting near Joy Road and Marlowe Street was another example of gun violence in Detroit — and America — that has become too commonplace.

From school shootings in Oxford and other communities to gun violence during a Fourth of July parade in Illinois, shootings are taking the lives of children and adults – and in a few cases, the deaths have even come at the hands of police.

Courts' widow, Kristine Courts, said Thursday morning in a Facebook post that her husband was a real-life Batman.

"This man was so much more than a police officer," she wrote. "I can’t begin to imagine how we are going to live without him. My babies need him. I need him. I keep thinking I’m going to wake up from this nightmare and he’s going to come home."

Authorities initially said that when Courts and another officer initially arrived at the scene, they were met by the suspect, who was armed with an assault-style weapon and fired in their direction.

A photo showing the scene and the offender is shared during a press conference as Detroit Police Chief James E. White provides an update regarding the officer that was killed in the line of duty at the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters in Detroit on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Courts was fatally stuck, and his partner returned fire.

Heartfelt condolences and praise for Courts — a police department for five years, and came from a long line of Detroit police officers — poured in throughout the day on social media.

Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield called Courts' "untimely death" tragic and and an "unimaginable loss," noting that he "set out to protect and serve" and "we are humbled by his bravery and heroism.

