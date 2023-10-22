Detroit police chief: 'no evidence has surfaced' of antisemitism in synagogue president Samantha Woll's death

Detroit, Michigan's top law enforcement official says "no evidence has surfaced" showing the death of synagogue President Samantha Woll was motivated by antisemitism.

Woll was found dead outside her home early Saturday morning.

According to police, she had multiple stab wounds and a trail of blood leading to her home, where the crime likely happened.

Samantha Woll "had a big heart" and was passionate about helping everyone, her friends told Fox News Digital.

Detroit Police Department Chief James E. White issued a statement on Sunday afternoon regarding Woll's killing.

"The investigation into the death of Ms. Woll remains ongoing," White said. "At this time, however, no evidence has surfaced suggesting that this crime was motivated by antisemitism."

He went on to say investigators with his department are working with the FBI to forensically analyze the evidence and information obtained during the investigation, to put together the timeline that led to Woll’s death.

Police haven't determined a motive for the deadly attack and assigned the case to the homicide division.

White said those with information that could help push the investigation closer to a close are being interviewed, and asked the public to remain patient law enforcement officials continue their work.

"Everything that can be done to bring this matter to closure is being called into service," he added.

The 40-year-old leader, Woll, led the Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue since 2022 and previously worked for Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin and the re-election campaign of Attorney General Dana Nessel, both Democrats.

The Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue called Woll's death "unexpected" in a statement.

White said an update on the investigation will be provided on Monday.

Police ask anyone with information about the crime to contact the Homicide Section as soon as possible at 313-596-2260.

Chris Eberheart and Adam Sabes contributed to this report.





