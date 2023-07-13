Detroit police commissioner Bryan Ferguson resigns following sex worker scandal

Bryan Ferguson, a member and former chair of Detroit's police oversight board, announced his resignation from the board Thursday, a day after the Wayne County Sherriff’s Office said he was caught with a sex worker by undercover cops.

Ferguson represented District 1 for the Detroit Police Board of Commissioners, an 11-member civilian board with supervisory authority over the Detroit Police Department. He previously announced he was stepping away from board meetings after the news broke of his alleged involvement with a sex worker.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of Detroit in police oversight," Ferguson wrote in a news release.

"After further consideration of the best interests of my family and the Board, I am choosing to resign as District 1 Police Commissioner effective immediately."

Undercover narcotics officers with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office say they caught Ferguson engaged in a sex act with a prostitute in his vehicle at 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Bryan Ferguson, the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners’ chairman, confronts another commissioner during a board meeting inside the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Capt. Jason Bates told the Free Press that officers saw Ferguson with the woman, who is known to officers, parked in Detroit near Schoolcraft Road and Schaefer Highway, Bates said.

More: Detroit police commissioner cited for encounter with prostitute

Bates said Ferguson asked officers at the scene if they could "help him out." Ferguson denies the allegations and characterized them as "a big misunderstanding." He said has "nothing to hide," and admitted he told officers he was a police commissioner.

Ferguson told the Free Press that a woman he does not know tried to get into his truck when deputies “just pulled up right on me.”

Bates said Ferguson was issued a misdemeanor citation for indecent or obscene conduct involving a sex act with a prostitute. The charge did not yet appear in online 36th District Court records Thursday afternoon.

Andrea Sahouri covers criminal justice for the Detroit Free Press. She can be contacted at 313-264-0442, asahouri@freepress.com or on Twitter @andreamsahouri.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit police commissioner Ferguson resigns amid sex worker scandal