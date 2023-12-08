Detroit police and fire pension board appeals ruling, fights for 20-year amortization plan

Detroit’s Police and Fire Retirement System is fighting back with an appeal of a ruling allowing the city to make catch-up pension payments, which were delayed during bankruptcy, over the next 30 years instead of 20 years.

The Police and Fire Retirement System issued a notice of appeal and plans to file a brief within two weeks as its board aims to fight for a 20-year amortization period. Board Chairman Matt Gnatek said appealing U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Thomas Tucker's decision is in the city's best interests and of the retirement fund, its participants and beneficiaries.

“We think it is critical to enforce the clear provisions of the Plan of Adjustment, which gave the PFRS Board and Investment Committee — not the city — the sole authority to determine the required city contributions and to ensure that the PFRS is fully funded as quickly as reasonably possible," Gnatek said in a statement.

The city's law department stands by the judge's initial decision.

"Judge Tucker's careful decisions are completely correct on the facts and law, and the city believes PFRS' appeal is meritless," said Chuck Raimi, the city's deputy corporation counsel.

In August 2022, Mayor Mike Duggan filed the lawsuit in U.S. Bankruptcy Court to force the Police and Fire Retirement System to honor a 30-year period. Payments after the bankruptcy pause were set to resume July 1 of this year.

The retirement system in November 2021 adopted a 20-year repayment plan, noting money from the city would enter the system sooner. However, Jay Rising, the city’s chief financial officer, said the city would face financial stress under a 20-year amortization schedule. The city would make roughly $20 million more in annual payments to the two pension plans, if the 20-year repayment was required.

The bankruptcy court backed the city.

As part of the Detroit's bankruptcy plan of adjustment, the city was given a break from payments for 10 years, known as the "pension holiday," to the police and fire system and the city's General Retirement System.

The help cushion the blow of the "pension cliff," the city set up reserves in a Retiree Protection Fund, which has about $473 million as of March. The fund is projected to be spent by fiscal year 2038, according to the Citizens Research Council of Michigan, then the city would need to fund legacy pension payments exclusively by city revenues.

