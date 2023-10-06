Detroit police provide information on deadly crashes, shooting
Detroit police say two people are dead after an incident involving two crashes and shots fired on the city’s Northwest side Friday afternoon.
Detroit police say two people are dead after an incident involving two crashes and shots fired on the city’s Northwest side Friday afternoon.
Judge Aileen Cannon again hands former President Donald Trump’s legal team a partial victory, and Trump drops lawsuits against Arthur Engoron, the judge in the civil financial fraud case, as well as his former lawyer Michael Cohen, a key witness in multiple cases.
The UAW said General Motors made concessions in talks, agreeing to put EV battery plant workers under the union's "master agreement" in response to union threats to strike at one of its biggest money-making assembly plants.
Reminder: Biles is less than three months into her return after taking a two-year break from the sport.
Bakhtiari hopes to return to the Packers next year but has a $40.6 million cap hit for 2024.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff field will be cut from 12 to eight this weekend as the tour shifts to the treacherous Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
There's a comfort in watching movies like "The Proposal" and "Coming to America" that you've seen over and over.
Frozen food brands are seeing an "unprecedented" change in consumer behavior, one analyst says.
The 52-year-old actor has adjusted his schedule slightly to wake up at 3:30am instead.
Regent co-founder and CEO Billy Thalheimer, who previously worked at Aurora Flight Sciences, has looked to maritime — and more specifically, electric seagliders — for the answer to these two challenges. "How can we do something that's all electric and sustainable in that 50 up to hundreds of miles range and deal with the certification side?" Thalheimer told TechCrunch in a recent interview. Importantly, a seaglider is a class of vehicle called a wing-in-ground effect vehicle, or WIG, which internationally and domestically is under maritime jurisdiction.
Also for the taking: Vizio, Beats, Serta, Cros and more and more — starting at a fall-tastic $11.
Saturday brings a four-game slate of playoff baseball, beginning with Rangers-Orioles and ending with Diamondbacks-Dodgers.
Nearly 60% of an adult’s daily calories comes from ultra-processed foods. How bad are they for you?
Discussions of AI chip strategies within the company have been ongoing since at least last year, according to Reuters, as the shortage of chips to train AI models worsens. GPUs’ ability to perform many computations in parallel make them well-suited to training today’s most capable AI. Microsoft is facing a shortage of the server hardware needed to run AI so severe that it might lead to service disruptions, the company warned in a summer earnings report.
The company sent its first two prototype satellites into space on Friday as part of Project Kuiper, its answer to SpaceX’s Starlink service.
It's super soft and cozy.
There's a “94.5% chance” the linebacker makes his season debut, he told reporters.
A self-described aspiring farmer's attempt to show off her homegrown watermelon turned into a mishap that TikTok viewers were thrilled was caught on camera. The post Woman’s ‘homegrown watermelon’ reveal turns into a ‘rollercoaster of emotions’ appeared first on In The Know.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer break down the news of New York Mets GM Billy Eppler resigning before recapping what happened in the Wild Card round of the MLB Playoffs and previewing each of the four division series that start tomorrow.
Prep for holiday hoopla way before Black Friday — we found Hoover, iRobot and more up to 80% off (!!) ahead of next week's bonanza.
Check out our full draft rankings for the 2023-24 fantasy hockey season!