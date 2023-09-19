Detroit police investigate use of force against man trying to enter his vehicle

Detroit police are investigating the use of force by a group of officers against a man who says he was just trying to get into his own car on Monday.

Officers were on routine patrol when around 5 p.m., they observed a Black man in his 30s using a coat hanger to enter a vehicle in the 14900 block of East State Fair, Detroit Police Deputy Chief Melissa Gardner said in a Tuesday news conference.

Gardner said officers attempted to ask the man his name, and that he refused and was uncooperative. The encounter escalated.

Video footage from a bystander who shared the recording on Facebook shows at least three white officers restraining the man, who was wearing a Black Lives Matter hoodie, and roughing him up ― one officer ends up throwing multiple punches at the man. More officers arrive in an attempt to restrain and arrest the man, even as family members in the video repeatedly plead to the officers: "Let him go." "He was getting into his own car."

Some family members even attempted to get the officers off of the man, the video shows, but were unsuccessful. As officers forced the man down with the weight of their bodies on top of him, they wrapped the hood of his Black Lives Matter sweatshirt over his head and the man repeats "I can't breathe."

He locked his keys in the car and was trying to get his keys out the car with a hanger the police pull up in this happen Posted by De'trey Jackson on Monday, September 18, 2023

At one point, another officer took out his gun. The video does not show exactly what the officer was pointing at, but Gardner said the gun was in "low ready" position towards the ground because of a dog that was on scene without a leash.

"When you see videos like that, there are going to be concerns," Gardner said, "concerns for the community, concerns on how they may view law enforcement because they are seeing one side of a video at the time, and therefore we always want to make sure that again, we're transparent in getting out information, letting them know, yes, we have seen the video, we've seen what they have seen, and we want to investigate it."

The man was eventually arrested but not charged, according to Gardner. Family members have said the man had locked himself out of his vehicle and was trying to get back into his car.

Two officers were removed from patrol and placed in administrative duties, pending the investigation, Gardner said.

Gardner said the department was reviewing body camera footage to help determine whether any policies were violated and if discipline is warranted. The department will also investigate whether the officers have been previously disciplined for excessive force.

"These are questions that will be answered throughout the investigation," Gardner said.

Andrea Sahouri covers criminal justice for the Detroit Free Press. She can be contacted at 313-264-0442, asahouri@freepress.com or on Twitter @andreamsahouri.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit police investigate arrest of man trying to enter his own car