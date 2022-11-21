Detroit police officer arrested in Monroe

Michigan State Police reports

A Detroit Police officer was arrested and lodged in the Monroe County Jail early Friday morning after he allegedly brandished a firearm at his girlfriend.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:11 a.m., according to a press release issued by the Michigan State Police Monroe Post.

Troopers and Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a 911 caller who reportedly stated that her boyfriend, Kory Ryan Dombrowski of Monroe, approached her and brandished a firearm. While troopers and deputies were responding, the suspect fled the venue in a black Dodge Ram pickup.

Troopers and deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and detained Dombrowski.A subsequent investigation reportedly revealed that Dombrowski was intoxicated by alcohol during the incident, and that he had gone to the venue to pick up his girlfriend and take her home. He reportedly arrived wearing body armor and was armed with multiple firearms.

Dombrowski was arraigned by the First District Court of Monroe on the following charges: Possession of a Loaded Firearm in a Vehicle, Operating While Intoxicated, Carrying Concealed While Under the Influence, Possession/Use of Body Armor Without Written Permission, and Brandishing a Firearm in Public.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

