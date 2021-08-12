Detroit police probe death of 2-year-old on city's west side

Aug. 12—Detroit police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old Wednesday on the city's west side.

The incident was reported on the 11300 block of Greenfield.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office was expected to determine the cause of death.

The Police Department's homicide unit is investigating.

"One person is detained at this time for questioning and we will provide updates as they become available," the department said in a statement.

Other details were not released Wednesday night.