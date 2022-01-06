Detroit police report fewer homicides, shootings in 2021, chief says it's not enough

Homicides are down, rapes are up and car theft is off the charts in the city of Detroit, according to the year-end statistics released Thursday

While homicides and non-fatal shootings in Detroit saw a decrease in 2021 of 4% and 9%, respectively, Detroit Police Chief James White said there's more work to be done during a news conference Thursday reviewing annual crime statistics and prevention efforts.

When White started as interim chief in May 2021, homicides and non-fatal shooting rates were at their highest since 2013, White said. By year-end, there were 14 fewer homicides and 105 fewer shootings than in 2020.

"These reductions illustrate the value of our efforts together as collaboration during an unprecedented time in history," White said. "You look at what's happening around this country, look at crime around this country, certainly we are happy to report these numbers but again, we are not celebrating we have much, much work to do."

Increases in violent offenses in 2021 included aggravated assault, up by 5% compared to 2020, and rape, which saw an 18% jump since the previous year. Property offenses, except burglary, also saw an increase in 2021, stolen vehicles saw the biggest jump, 24%, from 5,578 incidents in 2020 to 6,939 in 2021. This was the most dramatic change in incident rates, either negative or positive, reported Thursday.

However, some of these changes in crime reports could be because of 2020 being an anomaly due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, White said.

"We didn't have the opportunity for the victims to report so some of the things that we're doing this year is really focusing on our victims, the education and how they can go about reporting criminal sexual conduct and giving them the comfort and the opportunity to do so," White said. "The reality of it is our numbers are likely to go up with this educational campaign, but that's okay. Because we want to make sure that each victim gets the justice that they're entitled to and they should have so we'll be working continuously with that."

In 2019, 866 rapes were reported in the police department's annual report compared to 795 in 2021 reported Thursday. Comparing stolen vehicle rates, 2019 saw 6,904 incidents, and 6,939 were reported in 2021 — a 0.51% increase.

Aggravated assault, although it had seen a 4.5% decrease in 2019, is on the rise. Comparing 2019 to 2021, incident rates have climbed 28%, from 9,467 to 12,125.

White credited the general decrease in violent offenses to a crime prevention enforcement plan that included increased presence, community engagement, strict noise, and drag racing enforcement.

In partnership with state and federal agencies, DPD was able to recover 7,869 firearms using the Regional Central Gun Intelligence Center, a tracking system that allows for gun tracking across multiple incidents and jurisdictions.

"That likely resulted in a number of people not meeting their demise," White said. "Getting 7,000 guns off the street there's likely a large number of funerals that did not happen."

This enforcement plan was bolstered by Mayor Mike Duggan's authorization of 4,000 hours of overtime per week and an additional 2,000 hours every weekend for drifting, drag racing and speeding enforcement.

Beyond task forces and increasing officer presence throughout the city, White said the aim to cutting gun violence is behavior modification and fostering a relationship with the community.

"What we're trying to do is change behavior and hopefully people make better decisions, and to make the better decision they don't have to encounter police," White said. "The unfortunate reality is at some point in the next 30 days, I'll be talking about a heinous act in this community."

