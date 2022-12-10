Detroit police search for vehicle in connection with Westin Book Cadillac shooting

The Detroit Police Department released this photo of a Jeep Grand Cherokee they are looking for in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened outside the Westin Book Cadillac in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

Detroit police are searching for a vehicle they believe is connected to a drive-by shooting near the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel that left four people severely injured.

Four men were left with non-life-threatening injuries after a drive-by shooting Thursday night outside of the hotel. The investigation is ongoing but police have said the shooting seemed to be over a disagreement between two groups earlier in the evening.

Police released a photo of the vehicle, described as a newer model Jeep Grand Cherokee with red brake calipers, on Saturday. Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1430 or 313-596-5350, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

