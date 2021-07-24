Detroit police seek multiple suspects in fatal shooting of teen on city's west side

Jul. 24—Detroit — Interim Detroit Police Chief James White on Friday said an 18-year-old woman gunned down Thursday on the city's west side was "caught in the crossfire" and "not the intended target" of the gunfire that killed her.

"Beautiful young girl, riding up the street in a bicycle — as anyone should be able to do safely," White said during a news conference at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters. "She was just a kid."

The shooting took place about 4:30 p.m., at Pingree and Linwood on Detroit's west side, when Tikiya Allen was gunned down and a male victim was shot. His injuries are expected to be non-life threatening.

White said police are seeking "three to four" suspects, though no specific descriptions were offered. Police are seeking a bright red Ford Taurus, which police believe is a custom paint job.

"Somebody knows who these people are," White said.

White is also expected Friday to detail alleged misconduct involving two police officers and provide details on a major drug bust, according to a news release.

