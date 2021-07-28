Detroit police seek suspect in west side shooting after kidnapping victim found safe

Jul. 28—Police are asking the public for help in finding a 21-year-old Detroit man suspected in a shooting and kidnapping Tuesday on the city's west side.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marcus Montgomery should call Detroit police. Authorities said Montgomery is considered armed and dangerous.

Officials said Wednesday morning that Montgomery's kidnapping victim, Emoni Smith, 20, has been found safe. Smith and Montgomery know each other, they said.

Montgomery was last seen traveling in a silver, smaller SUV with an unknown man and an unknown woman.

According to a preliminary investigation, Smith was sitting in a red Ford Explorer with another woman, also 20, in the area of East Warren Avenue and Penrod near the Southfield Freeway at about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday when a man pulled up to them and physically forced Smith into his car and drove away.

Police said the woman who was with Smith followed the man, but was shot when he fired at her vehicle. The man then fled east on West Chicago Road toward Greenfield.

Medics took the shooting victim to a hospital where she is listed in temporary serious condition, they said.

