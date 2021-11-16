Detroit police seek info on woman who opened fire on car

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Recommended Stories
- WJBK
Police say woman opened fire on car after thinking driver recorded her urinating in parking lot
The shooting happened outside a liquor store in the 9000 block of Hayes and Chalmers around 11:25 p.m. last Wednesday night. Although the Kia was struck several times, the driver was not hurt.
- WJBK
Crisis Intervention Team expanded by Detroit police to deal with mental health crisis
DPD Chief James White is now including a team in the 8th Precinct. Crisis Intervention Teams join officers with a mental health specialist from Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network.
- The Gainesville Sun
Man pleads not guilty to changing DeSantis voter record
An attorney for Anthony Steven Guevara said the prank was not malicious.
- HuffPost
Adam Schiff: Steve Bannon Indictment Will 'Without A Doubt' Sway Others
"If they don’t fulfill their lawful duty when subpoenaed... they too may be prosecuted,” said the Democrat, who's on the committee investigating Jan. 6.
- Road & Track
Watch the Quad-Turbo Bugatti EB110 Hit the Dyno
That 3.5-liter V-12 sounds glorious with its set of mufflers removed.
- USA TODAY
Missing 24-year-old elementary teacher from Georgia found dead in Mexico, reports say
Alexandra Morales, a Georgia elementary teacher, was found dead in Mexico, according to multiple reports.
- Associated Press
DeSantis proposes $25M restoration of Miami's 'Ellis Island'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing a $25 million investment to repair Miami’s Freedom Tower, a historic building also known as the “Ellis Island of the South,” where Cuban refugees received government help after leaving the communist island. DeSantis said the amount will be included as part of his legislative budget recommendations. “Hundreds of thousands of people came right through here, the Freedom Tower in Miami, to be able to have a chance at freedom,” DeSantis said.
- Reuters Videos
As cars go electric, Toyota chases hydrogen dream
As the auto industry races to go electric, Toyota is steering its own course.It’s betting big on vehicles powered by hydrogen.Company President Akio Toyoda even drove one over the weekend at a circuit in Japan.The car used a conventional engine adapted to run on the alternative fuel. Toyoda says the industry needs to keep its options open:"The enemy is carbon, not internal combustion engines. We shouldn't just focus on one option. Based on various technologies that we have already used so far I think there might be a way to make use of internal combustion engines for carbon neutrality, and even develop it.”A combustion engine fuelled by hydrogen produces almost no emissions bar water vapour.Toyota says it aims to be a carbon-neutral company, not just a maker of EVs. The firm refused to sign a pledge on phasing out traditional engines at the U.N. summit on climate change, saying much of the world isn't ready to go electric. Hydrogen-fuelled combustion engines would also mean less disruption to car production than a switch to EVs - appealing in Japan, where mass layoffs are politically difficult. But the technology requires bulky pressurised tanks, and there’s little infrastructure for supplying the fuel to users. It does also produce small traces of pollution, meaning it can't quite be described as zero-emission. For all those reasons, most automakers are betting it all on EVs. The coming years will see whether Toyota's alternative can stay in the race.
- Yahoo News Video
Judge dismisses misdemeanor weapons charge against Rittenhouse
Before closing arguments began in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed a misdemeanor charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by someone under the age of 18. Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot and killed two men and wounded another in August 2020, during protests over a police shooting in Kenosha, Wis.
- Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper is a former Oath Keeper. What does that mean?
Here's what experts and records show about the organization and what the longtime South Texas law enforcement leader had to say.
- The Week
Mitch McConnell reportedly wanted to disinvite Trump from the inauguration
Mitch McConnell reportedly wanted to disinvite Trump from the inauguration
- MarketWatch
Former ‘Apprentice’ contestant Summer Zervos has dropped defamation suit against Trump
A former "Apprentice" contestant who accused former President Donald Trump of sexual assault dropped her defamation lawsuit against him Friday.
- The Gleaner
PFAS pollution could last a millennia. Kentucky officials told the polluter but not residents.
Kentucky officials failed to inform residents and businesses about the extent of PFAS pollution around Shamrock Technologies in Henderson.
- Deadline
Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41
Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are […]
- The Conversation
Black men face high discrimination and depression, even as their education and incomes rise
Six of the author's studies show health disparities due to both race and gender. Getty Images / JuanmoninoAre you a highly educated and relatively wealthy Black man in the U.S.? Studies that we have done and also those by others show that you are at increased risk of discrimination and depression. Our research on the intersection of race and gender in the U.S. shows that while education and income reduce the risk of discrimination and depression for whites and Black women, this is not so for Bla
- USA TODAY
'The misdemeanor from hell': Steve Bannon released pending trial on Jan. 6 contempt charges
"We're taking down the Biden regime," Trump ally Steve Bannon said as he turned himself in on contempt charges for defying a Jan. 6 House subpoena.
- The Weather Network
Warnings blanket the Prairies as significant winter storm rolls in
A potent winter storm is charging through the Prairies with copious snowfall, blustery winds and even freezing rain this week, potentially bringing Edmonton its largest snowfall in several years.
- USA TODAY
L.A., Chicago giving away cash with no strings attached to residents in need. Are universal basic income programs working?
Los Angeles and Chicago will be the two largest cities to offer no-strings-attached payments to lower-income households as part of a universal basic income program.
- Reuters
Son of ex-Panama president extradited to U.S. from Guatemala
Guatemala on Monday extradited a son of former Panamanian president Ricardo Martinelli to the United States, where he and his brother face bribery and money laundering charges linked to Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht. Luis Enrique Martinelli in the morning boarded an extradition flight bound for the United States, where he is wanted by a federal court in Brooklyn, New York. Luis and his brother Ricardo Alberto Martinelli were arrested in July 2020 in Guatemala City as they attempted to board a flight to Panama.
- Yahoo Sports
Washington defense pulls off perfect interception against Tom Brady
Brady hasn't exactly been accurate against Washington.