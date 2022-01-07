Detroit police seize $1.5 million in drugs, cash in search warrant on city's west side

Nearly 300 grams of fentanyl — valued at more than $500,000 —was seized Thursday as part of a search warrant execution by Detroit police.

Officers made a felony arrest on three counts of possession at the residence on the 18500 block of Dale Street, according to police. The raid included the seizure of narcotics, cash, a firearm and vehicles totalling $1,570,159.

Details on the suspect arrested in connection with the raid was not provided and police spokespeople did not answer calls from the Free Press Friday afternoon.

In total, officers confiscated:

290.9 grams of fentanyl — street value $523,620

1468.2 grams of cocaine — street value $587,280

236.6 grams of methamphetamine — street value $425,880

110 pills — street value $2750

728.5 grams of marijuana — street value $14,570

1 handgun

$16,059 in cash

2 vehicles

An arrest was made for possession with intent to deliver, possession of a felony firearm and felon in possession.

