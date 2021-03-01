Detroit police shoot Cincinnati man suspected of killing wife, 3 others

George Hunter and James David Dickson, The Detroit News
·2 min read

Mar. 1—DETROIT — A man wanted on suspicion of killing his wife and three others in Cincinnati was wounded Monday during a shootout with police outside a motel on Detroit's east side.

Cincinnati police have issued a murder warrant against Chandra Moore, 55, Detroit police chief James Craig said.

Moore had three handguns on him — two revolvers and one semi-automatic — when Detroit police confronted him outside the Rivertown Inn & Suites on Jefferson Avenue, Craig said.

The events that led to the shooting in Detroit started Sunday in Cincinnati when the man allegedly killed his wife and three others, and wounded a fourth victim, Craig said.

"The suspect left Cincinnati and came to Detroit," said Craig, who was Cincinnati's police chief from 2011-13. "We got information that he was at the Rivertown hotel, but rather than go in to get him, because there were other guests, for their safety we opted to set up surveillance and wait for him to come out. It turns out, that was the right call."

The man exited his room around 9:50 a.m. Monday, Craig said, looking around as if he was worried about being watched.

He was. There were police officers in the parking lot, waiting to arrest him. And there was a surveillance van standing by.

Police aren't sure which one the suspect saw first, the van or the officers, but he allegedly shot at both. None were hit.

"He saw our officers doing surveillance, so he pulled out a handgun and opened fire," Craig said. "The officers returned fire, and struck him several times."

The suspect is recovering in an area hospital, Craig said. No officers were injured.

The prosecutor's offices in Hamilton County, Ohio, and Wayne County, Michigan, will figure out where Moore will go next. Craig said he anticipated the murder warrant would take precedence, but said Detroit police would pursue charges on Monday's shootout.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy will determine whether charges will be issued in connection with Monday's shootout.

Craig declined to say how Detroit police learned the suspect was in town.

Detectives from the Cincinnati Police Department are en route to Detroit, he said.

"This was a very dangerous suspect," Craig said. "He was only focused on one thing, and that is to take additional lives."

During a press conference Monday morning at the corner of East Jefferson and Rivard, Craig credited a sergeant with the department's Special Response Team for deciding to surveil the suspect rather than go in after him.

Entering the hotel to make an arrest could have put officers and guests' lives at risk, Craig said.

A representative from the Rivertown Inn & Suites declined to comment on the incident.

ghunter@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2134

Twitter: @GeorgeHunter_DN

Charles E. Ramirez contributed.

