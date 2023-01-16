Detroit police shoot, injure suspect in armed encounter at gas station

A Detroit police officer shot and injured a suspect holed up in a gas station Monday morning, but no others sustained injuries during the standoff with authorities, the city's police chief said.

Chief James E. White briefed reporters on the officer-involved shooting that took place shortly after 7 a.m. at a Citgo gas station near 8 Mile Road and Berg Road in the city's northwest corner.

Detroit Police Chief James White addresses reporters on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 about an officer-involved shooting on the city's west side

Authorities said a man in his 30s entered the gas station around 7:20 a.m. heavily armed with a weapon, an extended magazine clip and two additional clips. Police did not reveal the specific type of weapon during their briefing.

White said the suspect locked the door and moved around erratically as the clerk and a citizen outside both separately called 911. White said two officers and a fire unit arrived within about 10 minutes. The officers shouted at the suspect to drop his weapon. Instead, the suspect continued to point his weapon and an officer with seven years experience with the department fired about four to five times.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified by police, was struck and brought to an unidentified hospital. White said he was alert and talking, but listed in serious condition and expected to undergo surgery.

White said the suspect had a criminal history, "but nothing that rises to this level … we do believe that the officer acted perhaps to stop the robbery, maybe even worse. So they were heroic, on time, doing exactly what we want them doing out here."

