Detroit police say they shot and possibly wounded late Sunday night the fleeing driver of a carjacked vehicle who hit two police cars, then lurched toward an officer who had to fire his gun in self defense.

The shooting occurred at about 11:40 p.m. at a Citgo station near 8 Mile and Glastonbury. The vehicle, a GMC SUV, had been spotted earlier in the evening by an undercover officer, who recognized the vehicle as one that had been reported as carjacked at about 5 p.m. from the 22000 block of Fenkell Ave.

The undercover officer called for police units to make an investigatory stop of the SUV. Those officers went on to see the vehicle pull up to a gas pump at the Citgo station, according to a police news release.

Two people exited the SUV as officers approached. The driver backed up the SUV, hitting one police car, then moved forward, driving over the front of a second police car, police said.

The SUV then continued moving forward − and into the path of another police vehicle, which had to quickly roll out of the SUV's path, according to police.

" As the driver of the SUV posed an imminent threat of life of an officer, three officers fired shots," the news release said. "At this time, it is unknown if the shots took effect."

More:Girl, 16, identified as last victim in random Detroit shooting spree

More:Detroit police shoot, critically injure man after he allegedly pulls gun during chase

The two individuals who exited the SUV were arrested. The possibly wounded driver fled the scene in the SUV.

Detroit police a short time later found the SUV in the area, but they are still looking for the driver and an additional, unknown passenger.

Police said the victim of the carjacking was not injured.

Contact JC Reindl: 313-378-5460 or jcreindl@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit police shoot, possibly wound driver of carjacked SUV