Detroit police shutdown of psychedelic church puts voter-OK'd decriminalization to test

A 2021 decision by voters to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms and similar substances in Detroit is being put to the test.

Detroit police last week raided a psychedelic religious institution, Soul Tribes International Ministries. Police searched the building, seized substances and shut down the facility, calling it an illegal operation.

Soul Tribes founder Shaman Bobby Shu told the Free Press he plans to reopen Monday.

Detroit Assistant Corporation Counsel Doug Baker said that while Proposal E, a ballot measure approved by 61% of voters in 2021, was intended to decriminalize psychedelics in the city, it does not specifically allow for the sale or distribution of psilocybin mushrooms and does not override state law — which still categorizes psilocybin as a controlled substance.

"As a result of the operation, which involved DPD personnel, BSEED (Buildings, Safety Engineering, and Environmental Department) inspectors, and the work of our city attorneys, illegal controlled substances have been confiscated, and an illegal operation that posed a threat to this community has been closed,” police said in a prepared statement.

Soul Tribes opened inside Bushnell Congregational Church over Labor Day weekend at 15000 Southfield Freeway. The ministry offers psilocybin mushrooms, ayahuasca and other entheogenic plants they call sacraments. Bushnell itself has been operating for over 97 years.

"These sacraments reflect our deeply-held religious beliefs and form an integral part of our worship and religious practices, as supported by the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993," reads the Soul Tribes website. "Our mission is to support the religious freedom and practices of those who believe in the therapeutic power of these plants."

More: Marijuana screening tests end Sunday for most state of Michigan jobs

More: Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at 90

Shu, previously known as Robert Shumake, founded and operates Soul Tribes and was involved in the effort to pass Proposal E, he said. The city ordinance adopted as a result of the successful ballot measure states: "The enforcement of any laws imposing criminal or civil penalties for the personal possession and therapeutic use of entheogenic plants by adults shall be the lowest law enforcement priority in the City of Detroit."

It defines therapeutic use as "the use, possession, storage, propagation, provision, transfer or sharing of entheogenic plants with another adult or adults with or without remuneration under the advisement or supervision of a licensed therapist, medical professional, or religious leader."

According to the ordinance, its purpose and intent is to:

Decriminalize, to the greatest extent possible under Michigan and federal law, the personal possession and therapeutic use of entheogenic plants by adults.

De-prioritize in the city of Detroit the imposition of criminal or civil penalties on adults for the personal possession and therapeutic use of entheogenic plants.

Not interfere with or prohibit the enforcement of any state or federal law that prohibits the personal possession and therapeutic use of entheogenic plants.

Prior to the search and shutdown, Shu said he also met with the DPD and was in contact with them via email, explaining that Soul Tribes is a legal and religious structure, registered in the state.

Shu claims police seized over $700,000 worth of entheogenic plants. He has not been charged with a crime in connection with the raid. He said he is working with his legal team to reopen the building Monday.

In addition to access to entheogenic plants and guidance through sessions, Soul Tribes teaches attendees breath work, how to manage thoughts, reiki, meditation and more, Shu said.

"You cannot discriminate against us because of our religious beliefs, that's the First Amendment," he said. "The police's job is to enforce city ordinances."

Contact Nour Rahal: nrahal@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @nrahal1.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit psychedelic church shut down by police plans to reopen