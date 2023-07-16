Detroit policy failed to keep lawyer facing drug and gun charges from landing city job

A city of Detroit policy intended to increase opportunities for prospective employees resulted in the hiring of a lawyer awaiting trial on drug trafficking and gun charges.

Danasia Neal was considered an exemplary employee — until I contacted the mayor's office and asked if they knew she had been arrested in 2021 after police searched her SUV and found guns and fentanyl.

City officials said that was news to them. And within 24 hours of my call, Neal was a former employee of the city of Detroit.

Neal was not required to disclose the charges against her when she was hired in April 2022 because Detroit is a "ban the box" employer. For those unfamiliar with the term, the National Conference of State Legislatures says: "'Ban the box' policies arose from a belief that employers should consider a job candidate’s qualifications first — without the stigma of a conviction or arrest record. Many ban the box policies provide applicants a fair chance at employment by removing conviction and arrest history questions from job applications and delaying background checks until later in the hiring process."

In this frame capture from body camera video, Danasia Neal gets out of her car after stalling and telling officers she did not know what she was bring stopped. Detroit police arrested her after a search during a traffic stop discovered 352 grams of fentanyl and a couple guns in her Range Rover. Neal is trying to get the charges against her thrown out by challenging the officers' authority to pull her over and search her car. Greene and both of the back-seat passengers convinced a Wayne County circuit court judge to throw out the charges against them. Michigan Court of Appeals judges reinstated the charges against the back-seat passengers.

The unenviable task of explaining how the city hired someone accused of contributing to the fentanyl crisis that plagues our city and our nation fell to Conrad Mallett Jr., a former chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court who now runs the city's law department.

"Detroit is a ban the box employer and committed to providing opportunity to people who have made mistakes, so employees are not required to disclose past criminal convictions or current legal issues," Mallett said in a statement sent to me Thursday. As more questions arose about Neal's hiring, Mallett followed up with a subsequent statement that said: "While the city is a ban the box employer, it does conduct background checks on new hires. At the time Ms. Neal was hired by the city in April 2022, the check revealed no offenses and to date she has no convictions. When background checks reveal a prior offense for a new hire, a determination is made as to whether the nature of the offense would conflict with the nature of the work, and the city does have the discretion to not put people with certain criminal offenses into certain positions."

City officials told me they use the Michigan State Police's Internet Criminal History Access Tool, known as ICHAT, to do background checks on employees. They said there was no record of Neal's arrest on ICHAT. I also checked Neal on ICHAT, and it still makes no mention of the charges against her.

Neal caught her case nine months before the city hired her. Detroit police arrested her after a search during a traffic stop discovered 352 grams of fentanyl and a couple guns in her Range Rover. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says 2 milligrams of fentanyl is a potentially deadly dose. That means Neal could have been hauling enough fentanyl to produce 352,000 deadly doses. And here's a not-so-fun fact: The DEA says a kilogram of fentanyl — which is three times the amount Neal is accused of possessing — "has the potential to kill 500,000 people."

Neal has held a few midlevel positions since the city hired her 15 months ago. Most recently, she had been working in the law department on blight issues. Mallett says she was doing a helluva job despite some, er, distractions.

"Ms. Neal performed at an exceptionally high level — even during the time she has been embroiled in this alleged criminal matter without our awareness," he wrote.

Despite Mallett's quite right assertion that law provides Neal "a presumption of innocence," he said he believes her ability to do her job will be undermined by news reports like this one.

"The revelation of her legal issues, which is now being broadly disseminated, compromises her ability to perform a very sensitive legal function that must be beyond reproach, lest it compromise the city's position in these cases," Mallett wrote.

Neal didn't want to discuss her legal or employment predicament when I reached her Thursday, or at least that was the impression I got after she clammed up and handed her phone to her attorney Adam Clements.

Clements said he and Neal were not happy about her dismissal and later added: "My client is a great person and has always done things the right way."

He said Neal "looks forward to being exonerated at trial."

From "kid with a dream" to pistol-packin' lawyer

Neal grew up on the east side, a Detroit kid with dreams of practicing law.

"Her goal was to give back to her community. … Danasia is very down to earth with a pure heart. With her tenacity and love for challenges, she is determined to provide effective and efficient results."

Or so says the biography on the website of her law firm, which Neal was apparently operating at the same time she was working for the city. Moonlighting as an attorney while working for the city law department could also prove hazardous to Neal's ability to regain her city gig, but for now let's focus on the matter that could cost her something more precious than a job — her freedom.

According to court records, the prosecutor's version of events and police body camera video I reviewed, officers stopped Neal's luxury SUV about 5:30 p.m. on July 22, 2021, for failing to use her turn signal and having tinted windows. After she turned into the parking lot of an apartment complex on Greenfield near Puritan on Detroit's west side, police blocked her SUV and asked for her license and registration.

Prosecutors don't say in their appellate brief why officers decided to pursue Neal for such minor infractions in a city filled with cars that have illegally tinted front windows and where too many drivers view a red light as a signal to proceed through an intersection at warp speed. Instead, they focused on what happened after Neal stopped.

First, Darrius Greene, an interesting gent we'll learn more about in a minute, got out of the passenger seat, made eye contact with the fuzz, and tried to walk away — "appearing to be trying to distance himself from something in the vehicle," prosecutors wrote. They say Greene ignored commands to stop until an officer "un-holstered his taser and threatened to taser him."

While officers had a little chat with Greene, Neal's "love for challenges" apparently included challenging authority. Neal refused to fully roll down her tinted window, refused to roll down tinted back windows, refused to answer an officer's questions and failed to mention there were weapons in the Rover.

"At this time, I believe she's really acting nervous," one officer reported. Other officers on the scene described Neal as in a "debate" or "stand-off" with the officer.

Body camera video shows an officer using a flashlight to peer into the darkly-tinted rear windows. Police spotted two men and an opened bottle of alcohol while, in the front seat, Neal continued to refuse to cooperate.

In less than 10 minutes, what started as a minor traffic stop had entered felony territory.

Police found a semi-automatic handgun on the passenger seat. After Neal was out of the SUV and handcuffed, she told police: "Can I just say that I'm an attorney?"

An officer responded: "That's means you understand what's going on."

Less than a minute later, the officer found a loaded handgun in Neal's purse and admonished her for not telling him earlier she was packing. Under Michigan law, concealed pistol license (CPL) holders are required to immediately tell police that they are carrying a firearm.

Other officers were even more, shall we say, excited by the discovery.

"She had her f***ing hand on a pistol the whole time in her purse!" one officer hollered to another, later adding: "Man, I'm shaking right now. I thought she was going to shoot you, dawg!"

Body camera video shows officers making more startling discoveries, starting with a brick of what appeared to be heroin stashed in the Rover.

"Omigod, bro, another brick underneath the seat," an officer says after finding a second package under Neal's seat.

Minutes later he adds: "We got two bricks, two pistols."

A search of the back-seat passengers turns up wads of cash. Police also say they found a nearly empty bottle of tequila.

Lab tests later identify the drugs as fentanyl.

Neal and her three passengers were arrested and bound over for trial on felony drug and gun charges.

Which brings us back to Greene — the cat in the front seat who tried to scat after police pulled Neal over.

Greene, 38, has been in trouble with the law since he was 20. His criminal record includes theft, drug, weapon and assault charges, along with fleeing from police. He took his first trip to prison in 2009. He had been free for seven months when Neal got pulled over. That incident got him sent back to prison on a parole violation.

When I asked Neal's lawyer to comment on how Neal and Greene knew each other, he declined to comment on the nature of their relationship.

So, for now, all I can say is that they have been codefendants.

Benefit of the doubt

Neal is trying to get the charges against her thrown out by challenging the officers' authority to pull her over and search her car. Greene and both of the back-seat passengers convinced a Wayne County circuit court judge to throw out the charges against them. Michigan Court of Appeals judges reinstated the charges against the back-seat passengers. Prosecutors are hoping the appellate judges will reinstate charges against Greene, too.

I asked Clements whether Neal denies having the drugs and guns in her car, or just believes the cops didn't have the right to look for them.

He replied: "The case should be dismissed for an illegal search, and as it relates to anything else, we have no comment."

My practice is to encourage defense attorneys who believe their clients are innocent to say so, since they're going to argue that before a judge and jury later anyway. Clements told me he'll do his talking in court. Of course, he's hoping that won't be necessary, because he believes the charges should be thrown out. If the case proceeds, he said "we plan to win at trial," and added that his statement is essentially a declaration that his client did nothing wrong.

Which brings us back to the city's "Ban the box" policy. If Neal prevails in court, she could argue Detroit officials violated their own policy by firing her before she got her day in court. If her day in court ends with a conviction, I think it's safe to say the city doesn't have to worry about a lawsuit for wrongful termination.

In the meantime, I reckon Neal can concentrate on running her law firm that the city apparently didn't know about.

Of course, prospective clients who do their own background check may be less than impressed when they learn that she was driving around with drugs and guns and an ex-con in her ride.

As one of the officers on the scene during the traffic stop says to his partners: "Wow! So this is what lawyers are doing these days?"

