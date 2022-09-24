Detroit radio news anchor killed in attempted murder-suicide

A Detroit, Michigan, radio news anchor was killed in an attempted murder-suicide at his home, the station said Friday.

Jim Matthews, 57, was found dead at his Chesterfield Township residence on Bayview Drive around noon Friday. Three other victims, including his two children, were at the home and have been hospitalized.

Police said a woman, 35, who escaped the home with her 5-year-old daughter, flagged down a driver and called 911. When officers arrived, they found the body of an adult man in the home as well as a 10-year-old boy who was bound and in a closet.

Township Public Safety Director Brian Bassett said at a news conference that the boy was suffering from blunt force trauma and is hospitalized in critical condition.

The woman appeared to have been suffering from multiple stab wounds and was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition, Bassett said. The 5-year-old girl is stable.

Bassett said that the suspect, a 54-year-old man, was located in the basement of the home suffering from a self-inflicted wound. He is in stable condition at the hospital, according to the director.

Authorities said the suspect knew the victims and frequently visited the home. On the morning of the incident, he was “welcomed into the home,” Bassett told reporters.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com