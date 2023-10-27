Detroit ranks 1st for NHL sports bars near Little Caesars Arena, new analysis shows

Detroit doesn't have the No. 1 NHL team, but it does rank No. 1 in sports bars nearby.

A recent analysis by SportingPedia found the Detroit Red Wings to be the top NHL team in the U.S. for the number of sports bars within a one-mile radius of their home arena.

The Red Wings made the top of the list, with 35 sports bars within one mile of Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit.

The rest of the top 10:

Nashville Predators - 24 sports bars near Bridgestone Arena

Toronto Maple Leafs - 21 sports bars near Scotiabank Arena

Boston Bruins - 20 sports bars near TD Garden

Pittsburgh Penguins - 20 sports bars near PPG Paints Arena

New York Rangers - 19 sports bars near Madison Square Garden

Dallas Stars - 19 sports bars near American Airlines Center-Texas

St. Louis Blues - 17 sports bars near Enterprise Center

Washington Capitals - 16 sports bars near Capital One Arena

Vancouver Canucks - 14 sports bars near Rogers Arena

SportingPedia compiled the rankings by analyzing the 32 NHL teams and their arenas, along with digital tools FreeMapTools and Find Places Within Radius to determine the amount of nearby sports bars per arena.

