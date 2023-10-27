Detroit ranks 1st for NHL sports bars near Little Caesars Arena, new analysis shows
Detroit doesn't have the No. 1 NHL team, but it does rank No. 1 in sports bars nearby.
A recent analysis by SportingPedia found the Detroit Red Wings to be the top NHL team in the U.S. for the number of sports bars within a one-mile radius of their home arena.
The Red Wings made the top of the list, with 35 sports bars within one mile of Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit.
The rest of the top 10:
Nashville Predators - 24 sports bars near Bridgestone Arena
Toronto Maple Leafs - 21 sports bars near Scotiabank Arena
Boston Bruins - 20 sports bars near TD Garden
Pittsburgh Penguins - 20 sports bars near PPG Paints Arena
New York Rangers - 19 sports bars near Madison Square Garden
Dallas Stars - 19 sports bars near American Airlines Center-Texas
St. Louis Blues - 17 sports bars near Enterprise Center
Washington Capitals - 16 sports bars near Capital One Arena
Vancouver Canucks - 14 sports bars near Rogers Arena
More: Free Press readers share their favorite dive bars throughout Wayne County
SportingPedia compiled the rankings by analyzing the 32 NHL teams and their arenas, along with digital tools FreeMapTools and Find Places Within Radius to determine the amount of nearby sports bars per arena.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings rank 1st in NHL sports bar rankings