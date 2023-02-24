Detroit rapper sentenced in multimillion-dollar tax fraud scheme

A female rapper, who was half of the duo called “Deuces Wild,” was sentenced in federal court in Detroit to more than four years in prison for her role in the filing of 122 phony income tax returns that attempted to steal more than $27 million in state and federal refund cash.

Sameerah Marrell, 42, formerly of Detroit, pleaded guilty on Jan. 11 to mail fraud, wire fraud and committing an offense on bond. She had been arrested in Tennessee in early December after living as a fugitive for more than a month, according to earlier media reports.

The elaborate tax scheme ran from 2014 through April 2022, according to court records.

Marrell was also known as Sameerah Anderson, Sameerah Pickett, Crème, and Loren Boyd.

The IRS and the six states — Minnesota, Georgia, Maryland, Arizona, Connecticut, and Colorado — paid out about $8.5 million combined before the fraud involving Marrell and her accomplices was discovered.

U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker in Detroit also ordered the defendant to serve three years on supervised release after her release from federal custody and pay the remaining restitution owed totaling more than $7.98 million.

The amount owed in restitution was reduced by money, cars and jewelry seized by the federal government and the states from Marrell during the investigation.

As part of the scheme, the tax returns falsely claimed that IRS and the state tax agencies had withheld large amounts of income tax from the trusts that purportedly filed the returns.

But the IRS and the states withheld nothing from these trusts, according to the government.

“Marrell and her accomplices were entitled to no refund of any kind,” according to the press release issued Friday.

More:What to know about the 2023 tax credit for clean vehicles if you're car shopping

More:How inflation and taxes hit giant profit-sharing checks for autoworkers

U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison’s office said Marrell continued to file false claims even after she was arrested.

Story continues

"Even while Marrell was on bond, she continued to execute her scheme to defraud," the press release stated.

The IRS paid out more than $5.5 million and the state agencies paid out more than $2.97 million based on the scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Contact Susan Tompor: stompor@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @tompor. To subscribe, please go to freep.com/specialoffer.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit rapper sentenced for role in filing 122 phony tax returns