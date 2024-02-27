Detroit reaches 73 degrees, sets new record for high temperature in February

February is ending on a hot note — a historically hot note as temperatures set a record Tuesday, with the high reaching 73 degrees in Detroit.

Tuesday's heat breaks the record high for February, which was last set on Feb. 24, 2017, when temperatures reached 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in White Lake.

At 3PM, Detroit, Flint and Saginaw all hit 73 degrees. The record high temperature for the month of February at all three cities. — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) February 27, 2024

But don't get too comfortable, as Michigan's moody weather is forever unpredictable. An extreme cold front is coming through Wednesday morning, putting us back in our winter coats bundled up tight.

Scattered thunderstorms, with potential severe thunderstorms, are also forecasted for Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 20s Wednesday afternoon, but wind gusts whipping through at 40-45 miles per hour will make temperatures feel more like we're in the upper teens.

Forecasters predict mild temperatures to finish out the week, reaching the upper 40s on Friday, mid-50s on Saturday, and low 60s on Sunday.

mmarini@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit reaches 73 degrees, sets February temperature record