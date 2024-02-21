The Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge in Trenton, North America's first international refuge, is growing with a nearly 20-acre acquisition.

The refuge encompasses more than 6,300 acres of marshes, coastal wetlands and islands and stretches along 48 miles of shoreline on the lower Detroit River and western Lake Erie.

The refuge acquired the 19.93-acre Robert and Laurie Sharkus Tract this week, officials with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Thursday. The land includes a variety of habitats including a wet grassland, constructed ponds and a fallow agricultural field.

Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center on 5437 W. Jefferson Avenue in Trenton on Sept. 29, 2020.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff are planning to plant native grasses in upland portions of the new tract in hope of restoring the site to attract resident and migrating birds.

The new portion of the refuge will be part of the Strong Unit near Berlin Charter Township and is closed to public access.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge acquires nearly 20 acres