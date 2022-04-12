Detroit school bus driver's charges could increase after hurt boy dies

Debra White, a Detroit school bus driver, has been charged in connection with the death of a 13-year-old student, struck as he got off White's bus.

The driver of a school bus contracted to carry students in Detroit’s public schools was charged over the weekend in connection with a car crash that struck a student moments after he got off her bus, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

But charges likely will get more serious because the youth who was struck has since died, according to a news release issued Monday from the prosecutor’s office.

Debra White, 65, of Detroit, not only failed to follow safety procedures but White sped away after 13-year-old Zyiar Harris was struck by a car that was passing the bus,

“It is alleged that defendant White, who was the victim’s bus driver, did not activate the bus’s stop lights and stop sign for the victim to safely cross the street,” said the release.

On Sunday, White was charged with one count of second-degree child abuse and one count of failing to stop after being involved in an injury-involved accident, then released on a personal bond. Later on Sunday, Zyair died in a local hospital, the release said.

White was driving for ABC Student Transportation, whose web site says it has transported Detroit’s public school students for 23 years. The deadly crash occurred when White stopped her bus outside the entrance to the apartment complex where Zyair lived with his family.

Following Zair’s death, prosecutors announced that they will review the charges against White after receiving reports on the cause of death from the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office. So far, no charges have been announced against the driver of the vehicle that struck Zyair.

