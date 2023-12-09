Detroit seeks volunteers to help remove snow for seniors, residents with disabilities

Detroit is calling for volunteers to help remove snow this winter from sidewalks and driveways at homes of seniors and residents with disabilities.

The "Detroit Snow Team" is a volunteer snow removal service created to assist seniors or anyone with disabilities who may need to get to a doctor's appointment but does not have anyone in their home to shovel the snow. The program has been running for two years, according to the city.

The city's neighborhood department aims to gather at least 50 volunteers of any age this season.

Darren Hamilton, a highway district supervisor at the Wayne County Department of Public Services, drives past a person shoveling snow from their driveway in Wayne on Dec. 23, 2022.

Residents will be paired within their neighborhood or district and may be assigned between two to three homes. The service capacity depends on the number of volunteers who sign up. More volunteers means the city would be able to assist more residents. However, the service is strictly for residents who are unable to provide their own service and cannot have an able-bodied individual living in the home, according to the city.

Anyone interested in volunteering can email Tonie Stovall at tonie.stovall@detroitmi.gov. Volunteers may be asked to bring their own shovel or other supplies, and provide their own transportation.

Residents interested in signing up to have their snow cleared can reach out to their district managers, whose contact information is available on the neighborhood department website.

