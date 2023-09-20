Detroit sees drop in violent crime this summer, 20 fewer homicides this year

Law enforcement officials who launched a special enforcement effort focused on two Detroit precincts this summer announced declines Wednesday in violent crime statistics, celebrating successes in the targeted neighborhoods and citywide.

From June 1 to Aug. 31, violent crimes were down about 19% in the city's 8th precinct and by about 11% in the 9th precinct compared to the same time last year, according Detroit police statistics.

Related: 'One Detroit' initiative announced to help prevent violent crime

Citywide, violent crimes were reduced by 5.5% during that time frame. And all year, as of Sept. 20 compared to the same time last year, homicides are down 9.2% citywide. That's 20 fewer victims. Nonfatal shootings this year have declined 8.2%, or 60 fewer victims, Detroit police statistics show. Violent crime statistics overall have declined the last two years, since 2021.

"Everybody that suffers from violence counts — that's something we're celebrating," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison in a joint news conference with Detroit officials, acknowledging there is still more work to be done.

Detroit Police Chief James White also acknowledged the impact of 20 fewer homicide victims.

"We're talking about 20 people who weren't victimized. And to unpack that, 20 people whose families don't have to plan a funeral, 20 people who perhaps may have someone inside of that family who may choose to retaliate," White said.

Ison, White and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan called the numbers encouraging and attributed the progress to a partnership among federal and local law enforcement, along with a group of community leaders dubbed "One Detroit."

The partnership had previously announced a summer enforcement strategy in the 8th and 9th precincts to combat and prevent violent crime during the warmer months. The strategy aimed to prosecute the most violent suspects in federal court when possible, resulting in 22 defendants charged. Three have pleaded guilty, Ison said, and the rest await trial.

The charges included: felon in possession of a firearm; illegal possession of a machine gun; possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Enforcement was only one component of the strategy, Ison said. One Detroit partners also focused on prevention and re-entry. Nearly 200 high-risk probationers and parolees were sent a letter giving them a warning to avoid violent acts, and two community "peacenics" were held, drawing almost 5,000 people.

There, services were provided to help with mental health, employment, literacy and re-entry for returning citizens. Roundtables that provided resources were also held for returning citizens, Ison said.

One Detroit builds from existing relationships and already has reach beyond the 8th and 9th precincts and into the 4th and 11th precincts, officials said. The group plans on expanding its reach into the 2nd Precinct. Community huddles and peace marches are also planned; one on the east side Sept. 30 and the other in the west side Oct. 14.

But the true test in violence reduction, Duggan said, will be 2024.

"We need to show it will happen year after year," Duggan said.

Andrea Sahouri covers criminal justice for the Detroit Free Press. She can be contacted at 313-264-0442, asahouri@freepress.com or on Twitter @andreamsahouri.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit sees drop in summer violent crime, 20 fewer homicides this year