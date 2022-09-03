Detroit serial killing suspect pleads guilty

The man suspected of killing four women, whose bodies were found in vacant Detroit homes in 2018 and 2019, pleaded guilty Friday, striking a deal with prosecutors before he was set to go to trial.

Deangelo Martin, 37, pleaded guilty to the murders of four women in addition to the sexual assaults of two others. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 6. Martin faces 45 to 70 years in prison, according to terms of the plea agreement.

Martin pleaded guilty to the murders of Annetta Nelson, 57; Nancy Harrison, 52,; Trevesene Ellis, 55, and Tamara Jones, also 55. All of the women were found dead in vacant homes. He was charged with first-degree premeditated murder and felony murder in each case.

Nelson's body was discovered in February2018,Harrison and Ellis were found in March 2019, and Jones was found in in June 2019. Nelson and Harrison had suffered blunt force trauma, but the cause of death could not determined for Ellis and Jones because of the state of decomposition.

Martin also pleaded guilty in two sexual assault cases, one in which he was charged with kidnapping and the other in which he was charged with assault with intent to murder.

