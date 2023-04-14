Detroit shooting leaves 4 injured, including three 14-year-olds

A shooting in Detroit Thursday evening left four victims injured, including three 14-year-olds, police said.

The Detroit Police Department said a "dispute over a delivery" at a home on the 13500 block of Penrod erupted into violence with at least 30 shots being fired shortly before 9 p.m. One of the victims was shot in the face and remains in critical condition, Detroit Police reported.

"This looks like a shootout this was some kind of dispute over a delivery," said Detroit Police Chief James White. "They got into it, and shots were fired."

The fourth victim is in their 20s and police said they have one suspect in custody.

The other victims had "non-life threatening" injuries, White said.

"This level of violence is unacceptable it is not something we are going to tolerate. We have good officers, and we are not kidding around," White said. "You have 30 shots fired in our community, and we've got officers knocking on doors, to make sure we don't have people who have been hit due to an argument over a delivery."

The police chief said 11 people were removed from the home. Their ages ranged from 7 years old to 20.

"We're going to find out where the adults were," White added, noting many of the kids did not live in the area.

At least four guns were recovered, according to White.

One victim was found at a different location and contacted the police.

The police chief surmised the violence as: "too many guns and too many people putting them in the wrong hands."