Detroit synagogue president found dead outside home; Officials haven't determined motive

People are sharing tributes and messages of shock and disbelief after a prominent Detroit synagogue president was found stabbed to death early Saturday outside of her home.

Law enforcement officials have not identified a possible motive for the killing.

Samantha Woll, 40, was found in her Detroit neighborhood. Detroit Police did not immediately identify Woll, but posts from the Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue, where she worked, and others who said they were close associates identified her as the victim.

Police said in an afternoon statement they were investigating a person found stabbed multiple times in the 1300 block of Joliet Place in the city's Lafayette Park neighborhood. A trail of blood led back to the victim's home, where police said they believe the crime occurred.

They said a woman was found at 6:30 a.m. after someone reported finding her on the ground unresponsive. Officials pronounced her dead at the scene, they said.

Woll had led the synagogue since 2022 and previously worked for U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and on the re-election campaign of Attorney General Dana Nessel, both Democrats.

U.S. Rep. Noah Arbit, D-Michigan, posted on Facebook he was "broken and unable to move" at the news of Woll's murder. He said she was the kindest and most beautiful soul that was taken away in "the most evil, brutal way.

"Sam was committed to justice and equality. In her name we will never give up. Baruch Dayan Emet, Sam. You were so loved and cherished."

Woll remembered for her compassion, activism

Sloktin posted a tribute on her official Facebook page saying that Woll always sought to bring people together and she cared deeply about helping others.

"Separately, in politics & in the Jewish community, she dedicated her short life to building understanding across faiths, bringing light in the face of darkness," the congresswoman wrote.

Woll will be missed, Sloktin wrote, for her desire to serve and the bright smile she brought across the Detroit area.

“I am shocked, saddened and horrified to learn of Sam’s brutal murder,” Nessel said in a statement posted on X. “Sam was as kind a person as I’ve ever known. She was driven by her sincere love of her community, state and country. Sam truly used her faith and activism to create a better place for everyone.”

In a statement, the synagogue said it was "shocked and saddened," calling Woll's death "unexpected."

"At this point we do not have more information, but will share more when it becomes available. May her memory be a blessing."

Detroit's Mayor Mike Duggan said he recently met with Woll during a dedication of the renovated synagogue, a project he said she led "with great pride and enthusiasm."

Woll, who also previously worked in constituent relations for State Sen. Stephanie Chang, was selected as one of The Detroit Jewish News' "36 under 36" in 2017.

According to the news outlet, Woll helped lead the American Jewish Committee’s ACCESS Detroit Young Leadership Program and founded the Muslim-Jewish Forum of Detroit, a grassroots organization aimed to build relationships between young adults of those faiths.

"By extending her hand and creating space for connection between Muslims and Jews, she has exemplified the values of healing the world," The Detroit Jewish News article said.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit synagogue exec dead outside home; Motive unknown, police say