Detroit Tigers Austin Meadows on trade from Tampa Bay Rays
Detroit Tigers new outfield Austin Meadows talks April 5, 2022 about his trade to the team from the Tampa Bay Rays.
Detroit Tigers new outfield Austin Meadows talks April 5, 2022 about his trade to the team from the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Detroit Tigers traded for power-hitting outfielder Austin Meadows on Monday night, sending Isaac Paredes, 23, and a pick to the Tampa Bay Rays.
Austin Meadows has had a lot of success against the Yankees, but the Bronx Bombers won't have to pitch to him as often after the Tampa Bay Rays traded the outfielder to the Detroit Tigers.
The Detroit Tigers celebrate Opening Day on April 8. Here's your guide to tickets, weather, parking, Comerica Park policies, food and more.
A Black woman on the Supreme Court will not solve our challenges with race, but it will make our nation better and provide hope to those who see too little of it.
Aaron Judge started in center field and Giancarlo Stanton took over in right. Aaron Boone has put Judge in center and Stanton in the field a few times this spring.
Todd McShay explains what many are seeing in Travon Walker and what could help make him the No. 1 overall pick although Aidan Hutchinson is still believed to be the front-runner.
Bundy, who is running for governor in Idaho, summoned his followers to a judge’s home, revealing a troubling development in a divided political landscape Ammon Bundy speaks to a crowd of about 50 in downtown Boise, Idaho, in April 2021. Photograph: Darin Oswald/AP One recent Friday afternoon far-right militia figure Ammon Bundy started a live video feed on his YouTube channel in the wake of being arrested on trespassing charges at a hospital in Idaho, where he is running for governor. Bundy appe
Baseball pitcher Trevor Bauer has gone on the offensive with a flurry of recent court activity as he aims to get back on the mound.
Residents were ordered to evacuate an apartment building in North Miami Beach, Florida, after engineers found the five-story structure unsafe months after the
Miguel Andujar and Tim Locastro were the latest to be optioned down, as the Yankees finish selecting their Opening Day roster.
Dalton Del Don looks at both MLB leagues and delivers his most thoughtful fantasy baseball predictions for 2022. First up, the AL!
In this week's Football Morning in America, Peter King outlines how he thinks the first 10 picks in this month's NFL draft might play out.
Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via GettyAfter spreading across Asia and Europe, the BA.2 subvariant of the novel coronavirus is now dominant in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Right now, U.S. COVID cases are at a six-month low. But what happens next in the U.S. and nearby countries is hard to predict. Looking to Europe for hints isn’t enormously helpful because, on that continent, BA.2 has behaved… unpredictably. Indeed, unpredictability might be e
Outfielder/first baseman Danny Santana, pitcher Richard Rodríguez and infielder José Rondón were suspended for 80 games each Monday in the first discipline since the major league drug testing program resumed March 11 following a 99-day suspension during the lockout. The tests resulted from urine samples taken before the lockout started Dec. 2, but MLB concluded it could not announce discipline during the lockout, a person familiar with the testing program said, speaking on condition of anonymity because that detail was not announced. Santana, 31, is an eight-year major league veteran who hit .181 with five homers and 14 RBIs in 38 games for the Boston Red Sox last season.
"I realize this is not the most opportune time," the near-certain Hall of Famer said.
Here are 2022 MLB season predictions from SNY staff for playoff teams, World Series matchups and winners, and the major awards.
With a more formidable offense, Phillies' manager Joe Girardi has plenty of options with his opening-day lineup
Plenty of Cubs prospects making their way to Principal Park in 2022. "The fans in Iowa should be really excited," says one Chicago Cubs executive.
Shogo Akiyama, who is owed $8 million this year, was informed Sunday he will not make the Reds' Opening Day roster.
Buck Showalter made it clear on Monday morning that barring any injuries the Mets roster was pretty much set.