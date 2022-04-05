How Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila made the Austin Meadows trade happen
Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila goes in depth April 5, 2022 about the Austin Meadows trade.
Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila goes in depth April 5, 2022 about the Austin Meadows trade.
"I realize this is not the most opportune time," the near-certain Hall of Famer said.
Miguel Andujar and Tim Locastro were the latest to be optioned down, as the Yankees finish selecting their Opening Day roster.
Outfielder/first baseman Danny Santana, pitcher Richard Rodríguez and infielder José Rondón were suspended for 80 games each Monday in the first discipline since the major league drug testing program resumed March 11 following a 99-day suspension during the lockout. The tests resulted from urine samples taken before the lockout started Dec. 2, but MLB concluded it could not announce discipline during the lockout, a person familiar with the testing program said, speaking on condition of anonymity because that detail was not announced. Santana, 31, is an eight-year major league veteran who hit .181 with five homers and 14 RBIs in 38 games for the Boston Red Sox last season.
Austin Meadows has had a lot of success against the Yankees, but the Bronx Bombers won't have to pitch to him as often after the Tampa Bay Rays traded the outfielder to the Detroit Tigers.
With a more formidable offense, Phillies' manager Joe Girardi has plenty of options with his opening-day lineup
The Yankees have completed their spring training schedule and are ready for Opening Day.
Here are 10 Yankees storylines to watch as the 2022 MLB season begins...
Greg Bird is back with the Yankees, with the first baseman returning on a minor league deal.
The Yankees acquired right-handed reliever David McKay from the Tampa Bay Rays for cash consideration.
Plenty of Cubs prospects making their way to Principal Park in 2022. "The fans in Iowa should be really excited," says one Chicago Cubs executive.
Milwaukee catcher Pedro Severino was suspended for 80 games on Tuesday following a positive drug test, the fourth major leaguer penalized in two days. Severino tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Clomiphene, the commissioner's office said. The women’s fertility drug has been used by some athletes to counter side effects of steroids use.
Signed in the offseason, the backup to Omar Narváez had a solid spring at the plate. Now, Milwaukee must figure out a Plan B.
This was a wild offseason in the NL East, and the divisional outlook changed significantly again over the weekend. By Corey Seidman
Monday morning is usually a slow day for many. Not for Kutter Crawford, at least. The right-hander made the Opening Day roster for the Boston Red Sox.
Shogo Akiyama, who is owed $8 million this year, was informed Sunday he will not make the Reds' Opening Day roster.
Cubs reliever Ethan Roberts, a 2018 fourth-round pick out of Tennessee Tech, began to cry as coaches and teammates congratulated him.
Bryson Stott began the spring as the Phillies' top position player prospect and will end it as a big-leaguer.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on Monday announced infielder Edwin Ríos will be the 12th position player on the club's roster.
The top 10 prospects from a fantasy perspective to open the 2022 season. (Getty Images)
As Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias awaits to hear if he will be the team’s No. 2 starter this season, an even greater honor awaits down the road. Urias is in line to take over as the Dodgers’ top left-handed starter at some point in the near future. Clayton Kershaw, who signed a one-year deal with the Dodgers once the lockout ended, still has the top lefty honor.