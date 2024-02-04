Detroit woman, 87, writes book about her life that began in Black Bottom

The celebration of Black History Month during February provides an opportunity to learn about people that have touched the lives of others in a variety of ways, which certainly describes 87-year-old Frances Lewis.

Melinda Modzel, 22, left, a computer instructor at the St. Patrick Senior Center, helps Frances Lewis, 87, a Detroit native, use the computer inside the St. Patrick Senior Center in Detroit on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. Modzel helped Lewis look through the book that Lewis is publishing, "Frances Is," a memoir of her life in Detroit.

Lewis, who was the “knee baby” — second youngest child — in a family of seven children that made their home on Joseph Campau, two blocks south of Gratiot, in Detroit’s former Black Bottom neighborhood. She grew up to become a wife, mother, 32-year Detroit Public Schools teacher, community servant, grandmother, world traveler, caregiver, two-time breast cancer survivor, present-day girlfriend to a gentleman six years her senior and more.

During most of Lewis’ life, the details of her journey across the city of Detroit and beyond could only be learned if Lewis slowed down enough for a moment to chat. But Lewis, who is turning 88 this month, has changed that by adding “author” to the list of her many accomplishments with the recent completion of “Frances Is..,” the story of her life told in 12 chapters that describes the multiple roles she has tried her best to carry out, and the many people and community institutions that supported her along the way.

“I’m the last survivor of my generation in my family, and my nieces and nephews are always asking me questions about the early lives of their fathers and mothers, so I wanted to write the book for them,” said Lewis, who was the second youngest child of Joseph and Ellen Williams and a proud sister to Robert, Pocahontas, Juanita, Thomas, Herbert and Richard. “I also wanted to share my life story with other people as well. How many people do you know that had five kids in four years and then went back to school and got a master’s degree? I’ve been through some difficult things, too, like surviving two near fatal accidents. And before my husband (Amos Lewis Sr.) died, he was sick for 10 years and I kept my vows, and I know if things were reversed he would have done the same.

"I gotten through those times and have lived to tell about them. And maybe that can help someone.”

For Lewis, her book and life, along with her approach to living, all have beginnings in Black Bottom, the historic neighborhood that was originally named for its dark marsh soils. Located on Detroit’s near east side, roughly bounded by Gratiot Avenue, Brush Street, the Detroit River, and the Grand Trunk railroad tracks, Black Bottom would later become heavily populated by African Americans that migrated from the South to Detroit between World War I and World War II in search of a better future offered by factory work. Black Bottom would be demolished for “redevelopment” during the late 1950s and into the early 1960s, replaced with the Lafayette Park residential district and what was first called the Walter P. Chrysler Expressway. However, Lewis explained, without a hint of resentment in her voice, there was one important thing about Black Bottom that even a bulldozer could not destroy.

Frances Lewis, 87, a Detroit native, smiles as she sits inside the St. Patrick Senior Center's choir room in Detroit on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. Lewis has been several things, including a resident of Detroit's Black Bottom neighborhood, an author, a wife, a mother, a 32-year Detroit teacher, a community servant, a world traveler, a breast cancer survivor, and more, including the current girlfriend of a gentleman who will be 94 this year.

“We were like a family — everyone in the entire neighborhood,” said Lewis, who spoke on consecutive Wednesdays (Jan. 24 and Jan. 31) from the St. Patrick Senior Center in Midtown. “Everyone looked out for everybody else, and that is something that has stayed with me for life.”

When speaking about Black Bottom, Lewis made it clear that she was talking strictly about Black Bottom neighborhood life — and not the adjacent Paradise Valley, which extended north of Gratiot and was home to many businesses and entertainment venues; or the once famous business and entertainment establishments that were located on Hastings Street, which ran north-south through Black Bottom.

In the Black Bottom scene Lewis described from her childhood, her father was one of the most important people in the neighborhood as a “woodman,” who gathered and sold wood to neighbors that they used in their fireplaces. While Lewis’ father, like the “coalman” and “iceman,” supplied the neighbors with essentials that provided a degree of comfort for families living in an increasingly densely populated area, she said her father’s manner of dealing with people was an even greater gift to her neighborhood and family.

“My father, who lived to be 87, was never in a hospital until a week before he died. And when I asked him the secret to his longevity, he said ‘Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,’” said Lewis, who posed that question to her father for a church newsletter article targeting older members at St. John’s Presbyterian Church, which Lewis joined when she was 18 years old and continues to serve today. “The way my father treated people; he treated everyone nicely, with respect and he could do it with humor, too. That was his secret, and I tried to make it my own.”

Even Lewis’ wardrobe suggests that she is never not connected to her rich past. And through that connection she finds strength.

Frances Lewis, 87, a Detroit native, hugs her longtime boyfriend, Willie B. Moultrie, inside the lobby of Moultrie's home in Detroit on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024.

On the morning of Jan. 31, she wore two sets of earrings — one a gift from her husband on their 10th wedding anniversary and the second from Evelyn, one of the many friends she has made at the St. Patrick Senior Center. And on her wrist was a thin, gold watch that Lewis’ husband gave her when she graduated from Wayne State University in 1969. Two of the presents hint that Lewis’ husband was indeed a romantic. But the watch and the occasion for which it was given also represents the perseverance that Lewis displayed to capture a prize that appeared unattainable when she graduated from her neighborhood Miller High School (2322 DuBois St.) in 1953.

“ ‘Negroes,’ is what they called us then. And I was told that they didn’t train 'Negroes,' ” Lewis said while recalling visits she made to two Detroit hospitals inquiring about training to become a nurse after graduating from Miller.

Lewis said a stint of “odd jobs” would follow, including house cleaning. But Lewis says her fate and fortunes changed when she gave of herself, literally, as a Detroit volunteer for what was then called Camp Fire Girls of America. Lewis’ reward for her service was assistance from a Camp Fire staff member who took enough interest in the future of Lewis’ entire family to bring Lewis an application to Wayne State University. And with that helping hand and support from others in her community, Lewis was able to attend Wayne State, where she earned degrees in elementary education and special education, which set the stage for her long run as a special education teacher in Detroit.

Although it may have taken Lewis a little longer than others to begin her teaching career, she says there was one very important life experience that was working to her advantage.

“Like I say in my book, I had five sons (Aaron “Joseph,” Michael, Amos, Thomas and Tyrone — ranging in age from 4 to 9 — when Lewis started college) and I used some of the skills I learned from raising my boys in the classroom,” said Lewis, who shared a story about how her impact was felt at William Robinson Elementary/Middle School early in her career by 10 African American girls who were the only students of color among a student body of 700. “Another thing I did was to start each day in the classroom by saying: ‘Good morning, somebody loves you.’ A supervisor I had coming up named Pat Hamilton taught me that, and she also said that instead of writing how many problems a student got wrong on a paper to write how many the student got right.”

And for anyone who has ever spent time with Lewis at St. Patrick Senior Center it is apparent that she still has a knack for surrounding herself with “love” and positivity. On Jan. 31, Lewis’ plan for the morning included seeing Melinda Modzel, the center’s digital navigator, who graciously assisted with editing on the computer as Lewis prepared her book, which she acknowledges crafting with Nigerian-based writer Josephine Oghenekevbe Ogufere, for sale on Amazon. But before, and after that happened, Lewis had a host of people — center members and staff — who were eager to spend time with her. And the way they engaged with Lewis, the person and proud Detroiter, was even more special than Lewis, the author, at least in their eyes.

Unique Baldwin, left, a volunteer at the St. Patrick Senior Center, smiles as she gives Frances Lewis, 87, of Detroit, a hug inside the center in Detroit on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024.

“It’s not just the friendships formed with other members, it’s also the entire staff, who genuinely care about us,” said Lewis, who makes arrangements to be brought to St. Patrick Senior Center as often as she can from her home of 54 years, which is near another historic Detroit district, Boston-Edison. “It really is a second home for me; where we all are met with so much love while we carry on with so much foolishness and have a whole lot of fun.”

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Frances Lewis writes book about her life, Detroit's Black Bottom