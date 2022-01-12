Detroit woman arrested in Georgia in connection to weekend Nashville motel slaying

Nashville police on Wednesday announced a 20-year-old woman was arrested in Georgia in connection with the slaying of a man at a Nashville motel over the weekend.

The Metro Nashville Police Department issued a criminal homicide warrant for Jakira Coleman-Griffen of Detroit in connection to the shooting death of 60-year-old Gary O. McClain.

McClain's death marked Nashville's first criminal homicide of 2022.

Authorities said Coleman-Griffen was arrested in Cobb County, Georgia, after she was found inside McClain's car there.

During an interview with MNPD Homicide overnight, police said, she admitted to shooting McClain in the head.

McClain was found by motel staff at 10 a.m. Sunday inside a room at the Savoy Motel on Dickerson Pike.

According to police, McClain was seen arriving to the motel with an unidentified woman earlier, who detectives believe took the car — a 2017 silver Hyundai Accent — McClain was driving.

This is a developing story.

Natalie Neysa Alund is based in Nashville at The Tennessean and covers breaking news across the South for the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at nalund@tennessean.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Woman arrested in Georgia in connection to homicide at Nashville motel