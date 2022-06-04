A Detroit Woman Goes Viral After Casually Taking Shots With Drake At A Bar

A Detroit woman was cool as a cucumber when she ran into Drake at a bar and proceeded to strike up a conversation with the rapper while taking shots. Brittney Keara recorded her unforgettable moment and posted the video on Instagram.

“Went to Joe Muer for happy hour ended up having shots with Drake. He was so cool and polite,” Keara wrote.

As Keara went viral on the internet, other Drake fans could not believe how calm she remained when she ran into the artist.

I’m legit screaming cause i love that man and idk how she kept her composure I’m sucha fan girl for him. — Miss New Booty (@SHYSNOE) June 3, 2022

I can’t breathe just thinking about that happening lmaoo. She strong — lex 💋 (@SpeakingOfLexi) June 3, 2022

💯💯 I would be like omg speechless — V (@Stoneyness) June 3, 2022

I can’t watch w sound cause I’m at work, but she legit looks like she’s talking to him like she known him for years — jessabruja (@jessabruja) June 3, 2022

Bruh Does she play poker…cause she bottled that ish in & kept it cool like ice cubes 😂 pic.twitter.com/WofvOJQpIG — ChiChiGetDaYaYo83 (@ChiChiGetDaYo) June 4, 2022

Dude probably took shots with her because she was chill. Bet money he’d have left if she can girled him lol — Green Forest (@Pajama_wrestler) June 4, 2022

Keara first asked for permission to record the encounter.

Story continues

She asked for permission to record btw pic.twitter.com/LHpJtL5Fij — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) June 3, 2022

She then orders herself a drink before turning to Drake to hear his choice of beverage.

“I’m a whiskey type of girl,” she told Drake, who asked for tequila.

The casual conversation continued with Keara asking Drake if he’s having fun in Detroit.