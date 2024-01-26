Detroit's former Phoenix Academy faces wrecking ball

Demolition started on Detroit’s former Phoenix Academy this week after years of planning failed to find alternatives.

The building, dating to 1918, suffered multiple fires in recent years and became a source of blight after sitting vacant since shutting down in 2016.

Demolition crews work on demolishing the former Phoenix Multicultural Academy in Detroit's southwest neighborhood on Friday January 26.

The school building, once named after former President Woodrow Wilson, held a library, science labs, and auditorium in addition to floors of classrooms. The school remained part of Detroit Public Schools until 2011 and operated as a charter school until low enrollment forced closure in 2016.

Following the closure, community groups gathered input on revitalizing the space and surrounding land. The building was declared a public danger when people began filming the abandoned school grounds in TikTok videos and was marked for demolition in June 2023.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit's former Phoenix Academy to be demolished