Is Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) An Attractive Dividend Stock?

Could Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) be an attractive dividend share to own for the long haul? Investors are often drawn to strong companies with the idea of reinvesting the dividends. If you are hoping to live on the income from dividends, it's important to be a lot more stringent with your investments than the average punter.

A 1.9% yield is nothing to get excited about, but investors probably think the long payment history suggests Deutsche Börse has some staying power. The company also bought back stock equivalent to around 0.8% of market capitalisation this year. There are a few simple ways to reduce the risks of buying Deutsche Börse for its dividend, and we'll go through these below.

Payout ratios

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. In the last year, Deutsche Börse paid out 53% of its profit as dividends. This is a fairly normal payout ratio among most businesses. It allows a higher dividend to be paid to shareholders, but does limit the capital retained in the business - which could be good or bad.

Dividend Volatility

One of the major risks of relying on dividend income, is the potential for a company to struggle financially and cut its dividend. Not only is your income cut, but the value of your investment declines as well - nasty. For the purpose of this article, we only scrutinise the last decade of Deutsche Börse's dividend payments. The dividend has been stable over the past 10 years, which is great. We think this could suggest some resilience to the business and its dividends. During the past ten-year period, the first annual payment was €2.10 in 2009, compared to €2.70 last year. Dividends per share have grown at approximately 2.5% per year over this time.

Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think is seriously impressive.

Dividend Growth Potential

Dividend payments have been consistent over the past few years, but we should always check if earnings per share (EPS) are growing, as this will help maintain the purchasing power of the dividend. It's good to see Deutsche Börse has been growing its earnings per share at 14% a year over the past five years. Deutsche Börse's earnings per share have grown rapidly in recent years, although more than half of its profits are being paid out as dividends, which makes us wonder if the company has a limited number of reinvestment opportunities in its business.

Conclusion

To summarise, shareholders should always check that Deutsche Börse's dividends are affordable, that its dividend payments are relatively stable, and that it has decent prospects for growing its earnings and dividend. First, we think Deutsche Börse has an acceptable payout ratio. We like that it has been delivering solid improvement in its earnings per share, and relatively consistent dividend payments. Deutsche Börse has a credible record on several fronts, but falls slightly short of our standards for a dividend stock.