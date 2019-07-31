Will Deutsche Börse AG's (ETR:DB1) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months?

On 30 June 2019, Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) released its earnings update. Generally, analysts seem fairly confident, with earnings expected to grow by 22% in the upcoming year against the past 5-year average growth rate of 6.9%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of €824m, we should see this rise to €1.0b in 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for Deutsche Börse. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

How is Deutsche Börse going to perform in the near future?

Longer term expectations from the 14 analysts covering DB1’s stock is one of positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I've inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

From the current net income level of €824m and the final forecast of €1.2b by 2022, the annual rate of growth for DB1’s earnings is 9.4%. EPS reaches €7.12 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €4.46 EPS today. Margins are currently sitting at 28%, which is expected to expand to 35% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Deutsche Börse, I've compiled three essential aspects you should further examine:

