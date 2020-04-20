What Is Deutsche Börse's (ETR:DB1) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 38% gain, recovering from prior weakness. The full year gain of 18% is pretty reasonable, too.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does Deutsche Börse's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 25.50 that there is some investor optimism about Deutsche Börse. As you can see below, Deutsche Börse has a higher P/E than the average company (21.0) in the capital markets industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Deutsche Börse shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Most would be impressed by Deutsche Börse earnings growth of 23% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 5.7% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Deutsche Börse's P/E?

Deutsche Börse has net debt worth just 4.4% of its market capitalization. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Verdict On Deutsche Börse's P/E Ratio

Deutsche Börse's P/E is 25.5 which is above average (17.2) in its market. Its debt levels do not imperil its balance sheet and it is growing EPS strongly. So on this analysis it seems reasonable that its P/E ratio is above average. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Deutsche Börse recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 18.5 to 25.5 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.