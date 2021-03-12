Deutsche Bank CEO 2020 pay up 46% as bank turns profit

  • FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Christian Sewing, CEO of Deutsche Bank AG, addresses the media during the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt
  • The logo of Deutsche Bank is pictured on a company's office in London
1 / 2

Deutsche Bank CEO 2020 pay up 46% as bank turns profit

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Christian Sewing, CEO of Deutsche Bank AG, addresses the media during the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank paid Chief Executive Christian Sewing 7.4 million euros ($8.8 million) in 2020, a 46% increase from a year earlier, as the bank eked out a profit after years of losses.

Bonuses for the entire bank were up 29%, with the bank rewarding staff for a pandemic-related trading boom.

The disclosure in the bank's annual report on Friday came as Deutsche said revenues would be "marginally lower" this year.

Last year marked an important milestone for Sewing, who took up his post in 2018 to turn Deutsche around after embarrassing and costly regulatory failings, including over money laundering.

The bank has lost 8.2 billion euros over the last 10 years.

Deutsche's net profit attributable to shareholders for 2020 was 113 million euros, compared with a 2019 loss of 5.7 billion euros in 2019. A surge in investment banking earnings offset a weaker showing in its other businesses.

The rise in the so-called bonus pool to 1.9 billion euros brings it to about the same level as 2018 after a dip last year.

Deutsche handed out bonuses as workers at call centres strike over demands for higher wages. Some of those workers earn as little as 12 euros an hour, according to union officials.

($1 = 0.8375 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Edmund Blair)

Recommended Stories

  • Deutsche Bank nominates retiring VW CFO to board

    Deutsche Bank said on Thursday it had nominated Volkswagen's retiring finance chief to its supervisory board, coming at a time that the lender is trying to increase its ties market share as a banker for European corporations. Frank Witter, who retires from VW in June, has banking experience as the head of the carmaker's banking unit. Witter replaces Alexander Schuetz, who came under fire for comments to the chief executive of collapsed payments company Wirecard.

  • Quiet Indian Tycoon Beats Musk, Bezos With Biggest Wealth Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian tycoon Gautam Adani has added more billions to his wealth than any one else in the world this year on the back of investor excitement around his ports-to-power plants conglomerate.The net worth of Adani, a first-generation entrepreneur who rarely speaks publicly, has jumped $16.2 billion in 2021 to $50 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This has made him the year’s biggest wealth gainer, beating even Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, who have tussled in 2021 for the title of world’s richest. Shares of all Adani group stocks, except one, have rallied at least 50% this year.The surge in wealth dwarfs the $8.1 billion added by Adani’s compatriot and the richest person in Asia, Mukesh Ambani. It also underscores the rising heft of the self-made billionaire, who has lured investment from Total SA to Warburg Pincus. Adani has been rapidly expanding his conglomerate, adding ports, airports, data centers and coal mines in India, while doggedly proceeding with his controversial Carmichael coal project in Australia.“Adani has been consistently expanding its business in areas that are resilient to market cycles,” said Sunil Chandiramani, founder and chief executive officer at Nyka Advisory Services. “Now with the entry in data centers business, the group has also indicated its appetite for venturing into technology.”Adani Enterprises Ltd. signed a pact last month to develop 1 gigawatt of data center capacity in India.Adani Total Gas Ltd. has jumped 96% this year while the flagship Adani Enterprises has advanced 90%. Adani Transmission Ltd. is up 79%. Adani Power Ltd. and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd. have gained more than 52% this year. Adani Green Energy Ltd., after rising over 500% last year, is up 12% so far.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Netflix considers crackdown on password sharing

    The streaming platform is requiring some users to verify they're authorised to access the account.

  • Doug Emhoff shared how his law school students reacted to having the second gentleman as their teacher

    Doug Emhoff's law school students found it "odd" that their professor is married to the vice president of the United States.

  • GOP Arizona lawmaker misleadingly claims that voting restrictions are needed because 'everybody shouldn't be voting'

    "Quantity is important, but we have to look at the quality of votes, as well," Rep. John Kavanagh told CNN of why he supports voting restrictions.

  • Prince William's latest comments on Harry and Meghan's interview show he's more loyal to the monarchy than his own brother

    Prince William hasn't spoken with Prince Harry since his CBS interview. The lack of communication isn't surprising given the tension between them.

  • Guam offers Marjorie Taylor Greene cookies and a history book after she falsely claims it's a foreign country unworthy of aid

    "We believe our hard-earned tax dollars should just go for America, not for what? China, Russia, the Middle East, Guam," Greene said at CPAC.

  • ‘The system has to be torn down’: Marjorie Taylor Greene rants about ‘s***hole’ DC in interview with Steve Bannon

    Georgia representative slams fellow Republicans and conservative media for being part of Washington system

  • Prince William defends UK monarchy against racism accusation

    Prince William insisted Thursday that his family is not racist as he became the first British royal to speak out about accusations of bigotry made by Prince Harry and Meghan, his brother and sister-in-law. William made the comments in response to questions shouted at him by reporters during a visit to an East London school. While members of the royal family often ignore such queries, William used the opportunity to address the explosive allegations that have rocked the monarchy.

  • Republican leader Kevin McCarthy says voters overwhelmingly support Biden's stimulus bill because they don't understand it

    Recent Politico/Morning Consult polling found 75% of registered voters, including 59% of Republicans, support the stimulus package.

  • Despite transatlantic 'love fest', EU charts third way in ties with US and China

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's first videoconference with European Union foreign ministers last month was so good humoured that some diplomats in Europe described it as a "love fest". But two senior envoys who attended said there was no direct response from the ministers gathered in Brussels when Blinken said: "We must push back on China together and show strength in unity." Their reticence is partly due to an unwillingness to commit to anything until Washington spells out more fully its China policy under President Joe Biden.

  • Sharon Osbourne broke down defending Piers Morgan in a debate with 'The Talk' cohost Sheryl Underwood

    Osbourne said she'd never heard Piers Morgan say anything racist and told Sheryl Underwood not to cry because "if anyone should cry, it should be me."

  • Report shows breakdown of school staff members who requested, received COVID-19 vaccine

    There’s a better look at how many teachers and school staff members have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene delays COVID stimulus vote, annoys Republicans

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's vote to adjourn proceedings Wednesday drew criticism on both sides of the aisle after she delayed the House's vote on the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. Why it matters: President Biden's relief bill passed along party lines after Greene protested the bill by using a procedural tactic to slow down the vote. Her procedural quagmires are adding to the conflict among Republicans in Congress.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Forty Republicans sided with Democrats by voting against her motion to adjourn. The number of Republican members opposing Greene's stall tactics have increased since February, and doubled in size since last week when the Georgia representative made a motion to adjourn.What they're saying: "I'm tired of all the games and I just want to move along with the business of the government," Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) told Axios."Dilatory tactics work like salt, lightly sprinkled brings flavor, too much will ruin the meal," said Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) “The GOP leadership has a strategy to retake the House in 2022 and the frequent calls for adjournment are not the plan," Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) said in a statement.Most Republicans sided with Greene, though, and some defended her."Anything to slow down the Democrats from destroying our country, I'm all for it," Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) told Axios before walking into the House chamber.“We only have so many levers in the minority,” Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.) told reporters.After the COVID bill passed, Greene thanked the 149 Republicans who voted with her and referred to the dissenters as the "40 white flags of the Surrender Caucus" in a statement on Twitter.Not a single Democrat voted in favor of Greene's motion, and some expressed annoyance with the procedural vote that delayed the House's debate on the COVID amendment by 30 minutes."Part of our job is coming in here to do voting. When you come to Congress you soon realize the most precious thing you have is time. These procedural votes just done to mess with the system, I think, waste a lot of time and energy," Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) told Axios."Yes," said Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) when asked if she's mad about the procedural vote. "Because we're fighting for their constituents and they're not."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 2 Biden court losses just over a month into his presidency show Trump's lasting power on the judiciary

    Key campaign promises are being contested in part because of Trump's stacked legal bench, with bold federal policies being upended in Texas.

  • A 35-year-old Capitol riot suspect is a Marine Corps veteran who served in the presidential helicopter squadron

    John Daniel Andries' service on the Marine One squadron covered the presidencies of George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's secret vow exchange was right for them - and it proves royal weddings are out of touch

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed they exchanged vows in their backyard three days before their royal wedding.

  • Barack, Michelle Obama get vaccine in new ad with all living presidents except Trump

    The former Presidents are urging folks to get vaccinated. Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama came together for a new advertisement promoting the COVID-19 vaccine. The former presidents were seen in two different videos released on Thursday prompting the vaccine but Donald Trump was not in either video, as reported by CNN.

  • An Italian-Jewish US lawmaker said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene could 'get lost' after she referred to him as 'Rep. Mussolini'

    Greene was criticizing Rep. David Cicilline's call to change House rules to prevent Greene from delaying votes on bills she doesn't like.

  • Only 32 student-loan borrowers - ever - have qualified for full forgiveness through an income-driven repayment plan

    Federal repayment programs were introduced over two decades ago, but only 32 borrowers have ever had their loans fully canceled, a new report said.