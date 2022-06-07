Deutsche Bank’s DWS to Keep ESG Focus After Greenwash Claims

Steven Arons
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG’s investment unit will keep its focus on sustainability after facing claims of greenwashing that contributed to the resignation of the chief executive officer, according to DWS Group Supervisory Board Chairman Karl von Rohr.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The German lender backs “unconditionally the strategy and financial targets” of DWS, von Rohr, who’s also a deputy Deutsche Bank CEO, said in prepared remarks for the asset manager’s annual general meeting on Thursday. “We’re also keeping the focus on environmental, social and governance issues known as ESG.”

The chairman’s comments come just days after DWS CEO Asoka Woehrmann resigned in the immediate aftermath of a police raid on the firm’s Frankfurt headquarters over claims that it overstated its ESG capabilities to investors. The event has been seen by some observers as a turning point for an asset management industry which is now facing the risk of strong action by regulators and law enforcement over greenwashing.

Read More: DWS Sends ‘Shock Waves’ Through ESG Fund Management Industry

For DWS, the probe by German prosecutors leading to the raid means the firm’s next CEO, Stefan Hoops, will continue to face regulatory and investor headwinds as he sets out to clean house. Several shareholders have tabled motions asking the AGM to withhold approval for DWS’s leadership while another one has announced he’s seeking to get the event postponed altogether.

DWS has always denied the greenwashing allegations, which were first made by former Chief Sustainability Officer Desiree Fixler. An “independent assessment” commissioned by the firm found “no evidence” to support them, von Rohr repeated in his remarks published Tuesday.

“Sustainability is too important an issue to make it OK for us that some individuals exploit it for personal gain,” outgoing CEO Woehrmann said in his AGM speech, according to prepared remarks also published Tuesday. “The continuing inflows into ESG products not only highlight the trust of our clients but also the quality of our ESG offering.”

He repeated that DWS continues to stand by its public ESG disclosures. Woehrmann is set to step down once the AGM ends on Thursday.

(Updates with Woehrmann comment. An earlier version of this story was corrected to amend spelling of DWS Supervisory Board Chairman)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Marysville school board opts to not move forward with parental consent policy

    The Marysville School District board of directors have decided to not move forward with a proposed policy that would require parental consent for students to join clubs and other extracurricular programs following pushback from students and community members.

  • Toshiba director defends board nominees from hedge fund shareholders

    A Toshiba Corp external director on Tuesday rejected criticism that having two shareholder representatives would skew the board, as boardroom tensions at the troubled conglomerate erupted into a public row over a slate of director candidates. "I disagree that the board is skewed," Jerry Black, an external director on Toshiba's five-member nomination committee, told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday. Black's comment was in reference to objection by another nomination committee member, Mariko Watahiki, to two board director candidates from hedge fund shareholders Elliott Management and Farallon Capital Management.

  • Gold’s Haven Appeal Burnished by Drumbeat of Growth Warnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold could be heading for another rally, with warnings over a global economic slowdown paving the way for a fresh push toward $2,000 an ounce.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter DealA potent mix of deca

  • J.M. Smucker to take $125 million hit from Jif peanut butter recall

    The recall would also have a 90 cent impact on the Folgers coffee maker's profit, the Ohio-based company said, sending its shares down 3% in premarket trading. Late in May, J.M. Smucker said it was recalling nearly 50 types of Jif peanut butter products sold in the United States after a Food and Drug Administration investigation into a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Senftenberg infections.

  • US Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth Largest

    (Bloomberg) -- US regulators are investigating whether Binance Holdings Ltd. broke securities rules by selling digital tokens just as the crypto exchange was getting off the ground five years ago, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key Ind

  • Two senators unveil their crypto regulation proposal

    Introduced by Sens. Lummis (R-WY) and Gillibrand (D-NY), the bill aims to create clarity for regulators and the crypto industry to safeguard investors and consumers.

  • High gas prices are being 'felt by the lower income households in particular': BofA

    Rising gas prices are impacting all American drivers, and lower-income households are bearing the brunt of pain at the pump.

  • Spanish court calls CEO of Israel's NSO Group to testify in Pegasus case

    MADRID (Reuters) -Spain's High Court on Tuesday called the chief executive officer of Israel's software firm NSO Group to testify as a witness in a case opened on the spying of Spanish politicians with a software called Pegasus that was developed by the firm. Judge Jose Luis Calama will travel to Israel to question the CEO as part of a so-called rogatory commission to investigate the spying of politicians in the country, the court said on Tuesday in a statement.

  • Euronext seeks to create European tech profile

    Euronext set out on Tuesday a new technology leaders segment to help tech and growth companies develop a pan-European profile for asset managers and other investors. Euronext said its top growth and tech company listings such as ASML, Just Eat Takeaway.com, Tom Tom and Ubisoft now form a new segment which can be tracked by a new index from July. They must have a minimum 300 million euros ($320.67 million)in market capitalisation and a minimum growth rate to be included, with no performance criteria for those with a market capitalisation of more than 1 billion euros.

  • Australia's BNPL stocks wilt after Apple announces entry

    Australia-listed BNPL firms like Zip Co and Sezzle Inc, and those with exposure to the sector like Humm Group and Openpay Group, have taken double-digit hits to their share price this year, much like their counterparts elsewhere in the world. Their shares fell between 3.1% and 14.4% on Tuesday as Apple's entry into the BNPL market now only adds to the pain caused by an unfavourable economic climate, which dissuades the average consumer from discretionary spending. "BNPL players took a big hit on ASX today as Apple's latest BNPL offering competes with their products directly, adding to the gloomy outlook that BNPL firms will struggle to survive the cost-of-living crisis," said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer at Kalkine Group.

  • China Traders Ditch Short-Term Bonds Fearing Liquidity Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s bond traders are dumping short-term debt on concerns that easing Covid-lockdowns may boost demand for cash and lead to a liquidity crunch.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter DealThe yield on one

  • Draft law on joint standards for minimum wages in EU passes crucial hurdle

    The European Union on Tuesday reached a breakthrough on common rules for minimum wages across the 27-nation bloc with a provisional agreement on measures designed to promote collective bargaining and better enforce existing minimum wages. The European Parliament and the European Council, grouping the bloc's member states, said their negotiators overnight struck the provisional deal which still has to be confirmed by formal votes in both institutions. In October 2020, the European Commission had set the stage for the negotiations with a proposal that lays out common rules for a minimum wage, but not a minimum wage level itself.

  • Sweeping US Crypto Legislation Targets Stablecoins, Mining

    (Bloomberg) -- A sweeping bill from a bipartisan Senate duo would buttress rules pertaining to some of the hottest issues facing the crypto industry including sanctions compliance, stablecoin oversight and energy usage. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsMusk’s ‘Buyer’s

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • Last Week, Amazon Stock Was $2,440. Today, Almost Everyone Can Afford It

    Now more expensive than Disney but cheaper than Netflix, Amazon hasn't done this in 20 years.

  • Down More Than 40%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Amazon

    If you were hoping to buy shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) before the company's 20-for-1 stock split, you're too late. Of course, it's not too late to still invest in Amazon. Here's the next stock-split stock to buy after Amazon.

  • Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices

    Target is canceling orders from suppliers, particularly for home goods and clothing, and it's slashing prices further to clear out amassed inventory ahead of the critical fall and holiday shopping seasons. Target reported last month its profit for the fiscal first quarter tumbled 52% compared with the same period last year. Sales of big TVs and small kitchen appliances that Americans loaded up on during the pandemic have faded, leaving Target with a bloated inventory that it said must be marked down to sell.

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained For

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock splits were all the rage early this year as indexes hovered near record highs, with companies from Amazon.com Inc. to Alphabet Inc. announcing them to make their share prices more alluring to individual investors. A few months on, the market has taken care of the problem. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeStoc

  • Down Over 50%, These 2 Tech Stocks Could Deliver Massive Gains in the Long Run

    Technology companies have fallen victim to the stock market's recent volatility, as evidenced by the Nasdaq Composite's 24% year-to-date pullback. Investors have headed for the exits in the wake of 40-year-high inflation, rising interest rates, and protracted concerns coupled to the war between Russia and Ukraine. Rather than purchasing shares of higher-priced, more speculative technology stocks, investors have mobbed to value-oriented companies and fixed income instruments.