Deutsche Bank’s DWS Shares Fall as U.S. Opens Probe on ESG Claims

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG’s asset-management arm DWS Group slumped after a probe into its sustainability claims, in a further sign that authorities are taking a tougher stance on potential greenwashing of investment products.

U.S. prosecutors have opened an investigation into allegations that DWS overstated sustainability metrics on some investments, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The probe is at an early stage, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier.

DWS’s stock fell as much as 12% and was trading at 37.46 euros ($44.08) at 9:53 a.m. in Frankfurt. Deutsche Bank fell as much as 1.9% as financial firms across the board opened lower.

The probe adds to a slew of existing legal headaches for Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing as he seeks take advantage of the fast-growing trend for investments that aim to further environmental or social goals. The lender has been criticized by the U.S. Federal Reserve for failings in its controls, German supervisor BaFin has boosted its money-laundering monitor at the bank, and there’s an internal investigation into whether it mis-sold foreign-exchange derivatives.

“We never comment on questions relating to regulatory matters,” a DWS spokesman said.

Read More: Deutsche’s DWS Inflated Sustainable-Investing Efforts, WSJ Says

The investigation is also a setback for DWS CEO Asoka Woehrmann who has made sustainability a key plank of his strategy for the asset manager. The probe comes after his former Group Sustainability Officer, Desiree Fixler, told the Wall Street Journal earlier this month that the asset manager’s actions on sustainability fell short of its words. Fixler started in DWS’s newly created role of group sustainability officer in September 2020, and was dismissed earlier this year.

The Securities and Exchange Commission and federal prosecutors represented by the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn are probing DWS after those claims by Fixler, the Journal said when it first reported the news late Wednesday.

Story continues

Fears that investment managers will be tempted to over-state the environmental and social benefits of their products are causing regulators to pay greater attention to the products’ claims.

Read More: Fund Managers’ ESG Claims Face Credibility Test as Gaps Found

Europe’s asset management industry already had to remove the ESG label from an estimated $2 trillion in assets between 2018 and 2020, as tougher regulations were gradually put in place. Europe’s Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, which took effect in March, requires asset managers to document claims of sustainability in their portfolios, as policy makers in the region set the world’s most ambitious agenda to drive capital away from carbon emitters.

German investment firms managed 361 billion euros ($422 billion) in sustainable funds, or 10% of the country’s total fund market, at the end of June, according to BVI, the industry’s lobby group.

(Adds share price movements in third paragraph and more details on probe from WSJ report in last paragraph)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.